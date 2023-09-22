Security Guards x3 (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill the above mentioned positions that hasve arisen at the Women’s University in Africa.

The Security Guard reports to the Security Supervisor.

Duties and Responsibilities

Safeguarding students, staff and visitors to University premises.

Guarding property against fire, damage, theft or other hazards through physical patrolling of the premises.

Observing signs of crime or disorder and investigating disturbances.

Acting lawfully in direct defense of life and property.

Apprehending criminals and evicting violators.

Monitoring and controlling access at building entrances and vehicle gates and assisting with on-campus directions.

Identifying and reporting unusual, suspicious or hazardous situations.

Providing information and assistance to public visiting campus premises.

Operating and maintaining security equipment.

Producing and maintaining security related reports.

Performing any other related tasks that may be assigned by superiors from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

A minimum of 5 ‘O’ level passes including English Language;

Certificate in security guard training;

At least one (1) year of security guard experience in a reputable organisation;

Good understanding of legal guidelines for security and public safety.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit 6 sets of applications with detailed curriculum vitae, certified copies of academic and professional qualifications to: