Security Guards x5 (Harare)

Job Description

We are looking for a fit and attentive security guard to ensure that our property is protected. The security guard is responsible for recording the names of visitors, patrolling the property and apprehending any trespassers.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensure that guests sign in upon arrival and exit.

Make guests aware of rules that must be adhered to.

Remove trespassers or unwanted individuals from the property.

Contact the relevant authorities if a crime is committed or an accident occurs.

Report to supervisors on a regular basis.

Record any suspicious activities to the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

A high school qualification or equivalent.

A qualification in security training.

Basic first aid skills would be advantageous.

Physical strength and fitness.

Prior experience as a Security Guard would be advantageous.

Attention to detail.

Other

How to Apply

Qualified and Experienced candidates to send cv's on: hr@geopomona.com, only in PDF FORMAT. Only qualifying candidates will be contacted.

NB: Applications after deadline day will not be considered.