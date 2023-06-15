Security Guards x50

Job Description

Duties and Responsibilities

Patrolling assigned areas to ensure security of persons, buildings and equipment.

Monitoring and authorising entrance and departure of employees, visitors and other persons.

Inspecting buildings, equipment and access points.

Guarding against losses and damage of property by reporting irregularities to emergency responders, such as Zimbabwe Republic Police, Fire Brigade, and/or Ambulance personnel as required.

Reporting suspicious persons to the police and/or University authorities.

Monitoring compliance with security measures such as closing of doors, windows and gates.

Ensuring that trespassers and suspicious persons do not enter the University premises and

Providing escorts as and when necessary.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must have at least five (5) Ordinary level passes including English Language and a Security Training Certificate in any recognized security organisation.

Applicants should have at least two (2) years of experience in the Security Industry.

Testimonials and/ or recommendations from previous employers should be attached.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants are urged to fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.

Create a Profile with Personal Details, Academic Details and, or Work Experience.

Apply for the preferred post under Home menu.

NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.

