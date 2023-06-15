Security Guards x50

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in above mentioned posts.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Patrolling assigned areas to ensure security of persons, buildings and equipment.
- Monitoring and authorising entrance and departure of employees, visitors and other persons.
- Inspecting buildings, equipment and access points.
- Guarding against losses and damage of property by reporting irregularities to emergency responders, such as Zimbabwe Republic Police, Fire Brigade, and/or Ambulance personnel as required.
- Reporting suspicious persons to the police and/or University authorities.
- Monitoring compliance with security measures such as closing of doors, windows and gates.
- Ensuring that trespassers and suspicious persons do not enter the University premises and
- Providing escorts as and when necessary.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must have at least five (5) Ordinary level passes including English Language and a Security Training Certificate in any recognized security organisation.
- Applicants should have at least two (2) years of experience in the Security Industry.
- Testimonials and/ or recommendations from previous employers should be attached.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants are urged to fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.
- Sign-In Login or Create an Account click Register
- Create a Profile with Personal Details, Academic Details and, or Work Experience.
- Apply for the preferred post under Home menu.
NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.
Deadline: 16 June 2023
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Great Zimbabwe University is an institution of higher learning in the city of Masvingo, Zimbabwe. It is situated on the Masvingo Teachers’ College campus seven kilometres east of Masvingo CBD. The University was established through the recommendations of the Chetsanga Report of August 1995 which proposed the devolution of Teachers' and Technical Colleges into degree awarding institutions that would eventually become universities in their own right.
Website: https://www.gzu.ac.zw/
Phone: 08677 004747; +263 39 2266648/58/60/63; +263782780662