Security Lead

Job Description

The position reports to the Information System Lead. It develops security guidelines and standard operating procedures to maintain secure development environment, management of credentials, auditing of logins and data access.

Duties and Responsibilities

Enable encryption of the event stream.

Assess security measures of national data centre host environment.

Develop SOPs for Development Operations security (e.g., secure servers, private networks, data transmission, user access, and auditing).

Enable encryption at rest and in transmission for all database transmissions.

Institute secure access management protocols for databases.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's degree in computer science or related field.

Experience in information security or related fields.

Experience with computer network penetration testing and techniques.

Experience managing databases and network infrastructure.

Understanding of data encryption techniques, firewalls, proxies, and antivirus.

Ability to identify and mitigate network vulnerabilities and explain how to avoid them.

Understanding of patch management with the ability to deploy patches in a timely manner while understanding business impact.

Experience working with and ensuring confidentiality of personal identifiable information (PII) and protected health information (PHI).

Possession of the following certifications will be an added advantage.

Certified Information Systems Security Professions (CISSP) Certified Information Security Manager (CISM), Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH).

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their application letter, detailed Curriculum Vitae, and certified copies of certificates to The Human Resources Manager to: ehrsl@zimttech.org

NB: Commitment to Diversity: Zim-TTECH recognizes that disparities in health around the globe stem from inequity. Therefore, the organization encourages and supports the multiple identities of staff including, but not limited to, socio-economic status, age, race, ethnicity, language, nationality, sex, gender identity and expression, culture, spiritual practice, geography, mental and physical disability. Zim-TTECH strives to become a local, national, and international leader in developing and maintaining increased representation and recognition of each of these dimensions of diversity among its staff. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 19 May 2023