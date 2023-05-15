Pindula|
Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)

Security Lead

Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)
May. 19, 2023
Job Description

The position reports to the Information System Lead. It develops security guidelines and standard operating procedures to maintain secure development environment, management of credentials, auditing of logins and data access.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Enable encryption of the event stream.
  • Assess security measures of national data centre host environment.
  • Develop SOPs for Development Operations security (e.g., secure servers, private networks, data transmission, user access, and auditing).
  • Enable encryption at rest and in transmission for all database transmissions.
  • Institute secure access management protocols for databases.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor's degree in computer science or related field.
  • Experience in information security or related fields.
  • Experience with computer network penetration testing and techniques.
  • Experience managing databases and network infrastructure.
  • Understanding of data encryption techniques, firewalls, proxies, and antivirus.
  • Ability to identify and mitigate network vulnerabilities and explain how to avoid them.
  • Understanding of patch management with the ability to deploy patches in a timely manner while understanding business impact.
  • Experience working with and ensuring confidentiality of personal identifiable information (PII) and protected health information (PHI).
  • Possession of the following certifications will be an added advantage.
  • Certified Information Systems Security Professions (CISSP) Certified Information Security Manager (CISM), Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH).

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their application letter, detailed Curriculum Vitae, and certified copies of certificates to The Human Resources Manager to: ehrsl@zimttech.org

NB: Commitment to Diversity: Zim-TTECH recognizes that disparities in health around the globe stem from inequity. Therefore, the organization encourages and supports the multiple identities of staff including, but not limited to, socio-economic status, age, race, ethnicity, language, nationality, sex, gender identity and expression, culture, spiritual practice, geography, mental and physical disability. Zim-TTECH strives to become a local, national, and international leader in developing and maintaining increased representation and recognition of each of these dimensions of diversity among its staff. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 19 May 2023

Zim-TTECH is a locally registered health trust established by experienced and passionate public health professionals who have a demonstrated track record in improving clinical services and revitalizing health systems. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases. Zim-TTECH is funded by PEPFAR through the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in Strengthening Epidemiology and Strategic Information in 44 districts in Zimbabwe. Zim-TTECH also implements HIV & TB treatment and care services in support of the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) under the Zim-PAAC consortium (Zimbabwe Partnership to Accelerate AIDS Control). Additionally, the Zim-PAAC DREAMS consortium comprising of three local partners implements DREAMS activities in four districts in Matabeleland North Province (Bubi, Nkayi, Tsholotsho and Lupane). The contract of employment is for five (5) months from May 2023 to the 29th of September 2023.

Address: 10 Natal Road Belgravia, Harare, Zimbabwe

Website: www.imttech.org

