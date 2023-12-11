Pindula|Search Pindula
Security Officer (Harare)

Dec. 11, 2023
Job Description

Nash Paints is looking for individuals to work as Security personnel within the Nash Organization.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • To check premises first in the morning before entering the building at 7:30 hours and leaving the premises at 17:00 hrs.
  • To inspect all staff members entering and leaving the premises.
  • To check products received from suppliers and branches.
  • To record all stock received/ dispatched in the book observation.
  • Any other security related duties assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Certificate of general training (Security).
  • A minimum of 2 years experience.
  • Ability to give full attention to what other people are saying and use logic and reason to identify strengths and weaknesses of alternative solutions.
  • Able to read and write.
  • Good sight.
  • Self control – Job requires maintaining composure, keeping emotions in check, controlling anger and avoiding aggressive behaviours, even in very difficult situations.

Other

How to Apply

Drop your CV and application IN PERSON at:

Nash Paints HQ (41 Kelvin Road North, Graniteside, Harare)

Deadline: 11 December 2023 from 0930am to 1030am.

Nash Paints is a paint company in Zimbabwe with interests in Southern Africa. As of 2017 the company had 20 branches throughout Zimbabwe with a plant that manufactures 50,000 litres of paint a day. Tinashe Mutarisi is the founder of the company.

