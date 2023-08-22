Pindula|Search Pindula
Green Feathers Farm Pvt Ltd

Security Officer (Hwedza)

Aug. 30, 2023
Job Description

The farming business is situated about 120 km southeast of Harare (Wedza District). The main pillars of production are horticulture, field crops (tobacco), livestock, and agro-tourism.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Monitoring property access.
  • Investigating suspicious behaviour.
  • Directly supervise security guards, including extended training.
  • Perform any other related duties as required.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Must have 5 O Levels including Maths and English.
  • Secondary education with formal training in security risk management. University degree in social sciences, or a related security field, would be desirable.
  • At least 5 years relevant experience in security sector, or related field of work.
  • Knowledge of legal guidelines for area security and public safety.
  • Willingness to relocate, stay and live on the farm is a pre-requisite.
  • Attention to detail, time management, computer literate.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their applications accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae to: gffvacancy@gmail.com clearly stating the position being applied for as your email subject reference for example: (Application for sales and marketing offer).

Deadline: 30 August 2023

Green Feathers Farm is a diversified agribusiness concern with interest in field crop production, livestock production, horticulture and agro-tourism. The farming business is situated about 120 km southeast of Harare & it's field crops include tobacco, maize, soya beans, barley and wheat.

