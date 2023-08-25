Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Security Officer (Woman)
Job Description
Marist Brothers is a mission school looking for a Security Woman.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Guard the girls hostel.
Qualifications and Experience
- The suitable candidate must be of FIRM character.
- Possess a relevant qualification.
- Fluent in Ndebele or Shona language.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates to send their CVs and applications to: maristbrothersvacancies@gmail.com
Deadline: 22 August 2023
Marist Brothers High School, Dete
Marist Brothers High School Dete popularly known as “Marist Dete” is a mixed boarding school located in Dete which is under Hwange District, Matebeleland North, Zimbabwe.
The school was established in 1972 and is part of the international family of the Marist Schools run by the Marist Brothers, a Catholic society founded in 1817 by Saint Marcellin Champagnat in France.
It offers classes from form 1 – 6. It also offers Advanced Level Sciences, Commercials and Arts and also a wide range of practical subjects like Motor Mechanics, Wood Work, Technical Graphics, Fashion & Fabrics, Food & Nutrition etc. It is also the Science Center for schools in the Hwange Rural District.