Security Operations Centre Analyst (Harare)

Job Description

An exciting career opportunity has arisen for the role of Security Operations Centre Analyst within the Group IT division of CBZ Holdings. If you want to join a team of energetic and passionate professionals, this is your opportunity.

Duties and Responsibilities

Deploy security monitoring technologies.

Ensure availability of Security Operations Centre infrastructure and services.

Perform day to day log analysis on event management systems.

Monitor, analyze and respond to security events from Firewalls, Intrusion Detection Systems, Intrusion Prevention System, Antivirus, and other security data sources using the SIEM solution.

Monitor the organization's IT infrastructure including monitoring security systems, apps, and networks for anomalies

Detect, assess, and mitigate security threats.

Investigate and prevent suspicious activities, and use the information gathered to create alert rules and logic to detect future suspicious events.

Resolve security tickets logged on Manage Engine Helpdesk system.

Monitor, communicate, and track the status of issues detected by the SOC infrastructure.

Monitor and track remediation plans and exceptions and perform follow-up procedures.

Document weekly reports and communicate status on tracking of incidents.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Systems, Computer Science, Information Technology or equivalent from a recognised university.

Industry recognized security qualifications such as CISSP, Cisco Certified CyberOps Associate, Certified SOC Analyst, Certified Ethical Hacker, CompTIA Security+.

3 Years’ experience in IT security areas such as SOC operations, security architecture, security operations, threat/vulnerability management, application security, data governance.

Good understanding and experience of SOC related systems.

Knowledge of information security principles, practices and the threat landscape, and familiarity with information security frameworks, such as CIS Top 20, OWASP, ISO27001:2022, COBIT.

Knowledge of security and auditing in relation to technology platforms such as Microsoft Active Directory, UNIX/Linux, Network Security, Databases.

Good analytical and problem-solving skills.

Other

How to Apply

If you meet the above criteria, you are the ideal person we are looking for. Use link to apply: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3639755164/?alternateChannel=search&refId=cvzeTUE%2BBp6gIG66Tqmt5A%3D%3D&trackingId=OGRJV4bAzrsp71HR6MtW9Q%3D%3D

Deadline: 26 June 2023

