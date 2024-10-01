Security Operations Centre (SOC) Clerk (Harare)
Background
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion are core principles at UNDP: we value diversity as an expression of the multiplicity of nations and cultures where we operate, we foster inclusion as a way of ensuring all personnel are empowered to contribute to our mission, and we ensure equity and fairness in all our actions. Taking a ‘leave no one behind’ approach to our diversity efforts means increasing representation of underserved populations. People who identify as belonging to marginalized or excluded populations are strongly encouraged to apply. Learn more about working at UNDP including our values and inspiring stories.
UNDP does not tolerate sexual exploitation and abuse, any kind of harassment, including sexual harassment, and discrimination. All selected candidates will, therefore, undergo rigorous reference and background checks.
The overall mandate of the United Nations Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS) is to provide operational support in the security management system to enable the safest and most efficient conduct of the Programmes and activities of the United Nations System. Under the guidance and supervision of the most senior security professional in Zimbabwe, the Security Operations Centre (SOC) Clerk supports the operations and activities of the SOC, in ensuring that the SOC supports key functions and operations of the United Nations by delivering reliable and consistent services to UNSMS personnel and security managers.
Duties and Responsibilities
Perform routine duties of the SOC Assistant:
- Receives, transmits and relays security and safety messages and information on behalf of the Designated Official or Senior Security Personnel as applicable via all identified means of communication to personnel.
- On receipt of security and safety incident notifications, escalate these via the appropriate and defined channels for follow-up and support.
- Monitor local media and bring to the attention of the SOC Supervisor, FSAs and SA any matters which may affect the security of the UN Personnel, assets and programmes.
- Respond to safety and security incidents involving UN Personnel and their dependents, assets and Programmes.
- Using the SCS, monitor the movement of field missions in accordance with the identified measures from the security risk management (SRM) process and the appropriate standard operating procedure (SOP) such as:
- Monitor regularly (at least daily) the TRIP page on UNSMIN and all information provided by mission leaders on upcoming missions.
- Verify that all information required for movement monitoring (see above for “basic mission information”) is obtained and is registered in the Mission Monitoring Sheet.
- Before and during the mission, the Security Operations Centre (SOC) Clerk will notify the Mission Team Leader of the latest security information or incidents on the planned route, e.g. specify locations where incidents have recently occurred and which the mission should avoid.
- In conjunction with the TRIP clearance, give the final “go-ahead” for missions to depart and report missions departing without the official “go-ahead” to the most senior security professional.
- Follow up with the missions’ position and arrival reporting. If position reporting (in the case of manual movement reporting) or reporting on arrival was not done on time, escalate as necessary.
- Record all communications (or “calls”), whether successful or not, position reports (in the case of manual movement reporting), and key messages related to the missions in the Mission Monitoring Sheet.
- Close and archive the Mission Monitoring Sheet when a mission has confirmed its arrival at the pre-determined destination.
- Facilitate initial support and information to the mission in case of need (e.g. contact police or medical support) as per local SOP.
- Immediately report any incidents or accidents to the most senior security professional.
- Ensures all incoming/outgoing information messages to concerned UN personnel/entities are registered, timely distributed and logged appropriately.
- Undertake personnel headcount and communications checks in accordance with instructions from the DO/Senior Security Professional, as applicable or as established by SOP, in a timely and accurate manner.
- Facilitates the provision of immediate support to the UNSMS personnel involved in security or safety incidents:
- Alerts the rapid response team through the appropriate and defined channels.
- Gives the necessary feedback and input to the personnel involved in the incidents.
- Maintains the communication link to personnel.
- Acts in an overall supportive role.
- Records all information and communications related to these incidents.
- Notifies the Security Adviser and duty Field Security Associate of the security or safety incident.
- Monitors the usage of the SCS and ensures it is used according to established procedures and guides personnel on appropriate behaviour when using the SCS.
- Verifies the operational status of the SCS to ensure that personnel can use or access the SCS and that the SCS is functioning correctly. Reports any anomalies to management for further action or guidance.
Perform Administrative functions:
- Maintains, with an appropriate level of confidentiality, in accordance with UN information management policies and established SOPs for personnel, the current contact and residence details of all UNSMS personnel and their eligible dependents and the details of UN premises and locations.
- Maintains the contact details of emergency services and support structures of the host government, local authorities and contracted private security services for ease of coordination during security or safety incidents.
- Maintains records of actions and communications undertaken to support security, safety incidents, or other critical communications.
- Ensure that all established work documentation is properly maintained; relevant reports (including handover reports) are made in special logbooks.
- Ensure that the equipment under his/her control is always in good working condition, notifying the SOC Supervisor, FSAs, and SA,
- Prepares and submits reports as directed by the senior security professional.
- Perform other duties as directed by the most senior security professional.
Qualifications and Experience
- Secondary School Education is required.
- Minimum of 3 years (with high school diploma) of relevant work experience in operational communications and experience with radio, satellite, and web-based communications systems (eTA, SCAAN, Everbridge etc.). is required.
- Proven experience in writing reports and and gathering statistics
- Experience and good knowledge of administrative rules and regulations;
- Proven records and knowledge of driving rules and regulations and skills in minor vehicle repair;
- Proven experience and excellent knowledge of protocol;
- Valid driver’s license is required.
- Ability to travel.
- Prior experience with the UN system or an international NGO is desirable.
- Ability to work with computer and Microsoft office software packages (MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint etc.) and knowledge of database packages.
- Experience in the use of radio communications systems.
- Demonstrated experience in the compilation of data and report preparation.
- Experience and knowledge of accident reporting procedures with police and related institutions
- Previous work experience in a security operations centre in a Local /International Organizations is an asset.
Core Competencies:
- Achieve Results: LEVEL 1: Plans and monitors own work, pays attention to details, delivers quality work by deadline
- Think Innovatively: LEVEL 1: Open to creative ideas/known risks, is pragmatic problem solver, makes improvements
- Learn Continuously: LEVEL 1: Open minded and curious, shares knowledge, learns from mistakes, asks for feedback
- Adapt with Agility: LEVEL 1: Adapts to change, constructively handles ambiguity/uncertainty, is flexible Act with Determination: LEVEL 1: Shows drive and motivation, able to deliver calmly in face of adversity, confident
- Engage and Partner: LEVEL 1: Demonstrates compassion/understanding towards others, forms positive relationships.
- Enable Diversity and Inclusion: LEVEL 1: Appreciate/respect differences, aware of unconscious bias, confront discrimination.
Required Language(s):
- Fluency in English is required.
- Basic working knowledge of Shona and/or Ndebele would be an asset.
Other
How to Apply
The United Nations Development Programme is a United Nations agency tasked with helping countries eliminate poverty and achieve sustainable economic growth and human development. The UNDP emphasizes developing local capacity towards long-term self-sufficiency and prosperity.