Security Operations Centre (SOC) Supervisor (Harare)
Job Description
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion are core principles at UNDP: we value diversity as an expression of the multiplicity of nations and cultures where we operate, we foster inclusion as a way of ensuring all personnel are empowered to contribute to our mission, and we ensure equity and fairness in all our actions. Taking a ‘leave no one behind’ approach to our diversity efforts means increasing representation of underserved populations. People who identify as belonging to marginalized or excluded populations are strongly encouraged to apply. Learn more about working at UNDP including our values and inspiring stories.
UNDP does not tolerate sexual exploitation and abuse, any kind of harassment, including sexual harassment, and discrimination. All selected candidates will, therefore, undergo rigorous reference and background checks.
Under the guidance and supervision of the most senior security professional in Zimbabwe, the SOC Supervisor oversees the operations and activities of the SOC team, ensuring that the SOC supports key functions and operations of the United Nations by delivering reliable and consistent services to UNSMS personnel and security managers.
Duties and Responsibilities
Coordinate Duties of SOC Assistants:
- Coordinate the shift system to ensure effective coverage hours as defined in the security risk management measures (SRMM) or as applicable, considering coverage during personnel absences or where additional support is required during an emergency.
- In coordination with the most senior security professional, ensure SOC assistants are trained and capable of delivering services at the expected level. Ensure regular refresher training is provided as and when required. This must also include SOPs and training components related to supporting gender-based security incidents, initial actions and response to same, and handling sensitive information cognizant of confidentiality requirements.
- Monitor individual team members’ performance; provide guidance and instruction when required.
Overseeing Daily Operations:
- Coordinate the reception, transmission and relay of security and safety messages and information on behalf of the Designated Official (DO)/Senior Security Personnel, as applicable, via all identified means of communication to personnel.
- Oversee the monitoring of the movement of field missions in accordance with the identified measures from the security risk management (SRM) process and appropriate local standard operating procedures (SOPs).
- Ensure all incoming/outgoing information messages to concerned UN personnel/entities are registered, timely distributed and logged appropriately.
- Coordinate the undertaking of personnel headcount and communications checks in accordance with instructions from the DO/ASC/Senior Security Professional, as applicable, or an established SOP in a timely and accurate manner.
- Supervise the SOC personnel to direct personnel to the nearest response team emergency services and support structures of the host government and local authorities during security or safety incidents.
Qualifications and Experience
- Secondary School Education or higher.
Experience:
- At least 5 years of working experience in operational communications and experience with radio, satellite, and web-based communications systems.
- 2 or more years of previous work experience in emergency response in International Organizations is an asset.
- Ability to work with computer and Microsoft office software packages (MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint etc.) and knowledge of database packages.
- Driving license with proven driving experience and safe driving records.
- Demonstrated experience in the compilation of data and report preparation.
- Demonstrated experience in the maintenance of equipment and logs.
- Language Requirement: Fluency in written and spoken English and basic working knowledge in Shona or Ndebele.
Corporate Competencies:
- Demonstrates commitment to UN mission, vision and values.
- Displays cultural, gender, religion, race, nationality and age sensitivity and adaptability.
- Demonstrating/safeguarding ethics and integrity.
- Demonstrate corporate knowledge and sound judgment.
- Self-development, initiative-taking.
- Acting as a team player and facilitating teamwork.
- Facilitating and encouraging open communication in the team, communicating effectively.
Functional Competencies
Knowledge Management and Learning:
- Actively works towards continuing personal learning and development in one or more Practice Areas, acts on learning plan and applies newly acquired skills.
- Shares knowledge and experience.
- Provides helpful feedback and advice to others in the office.
Leadership and Self-Management:
- Focuses on results for the client.
- Consistently approaches work with energy and a positive, constructive attitude.
- Remains calm, in control and good-humored even under pressure
- Demonstrates openness to change.
- Responds positively to feedback and differing points of view.
Job Knowledge/Technical Expertise
- Understands the main processes and methods of work regarding to the position.
- Possesses basic knowledge of organizational policies and procedures relating to the position and applies them consistently in work tasks.
Client Orientation:
- Reports to internal and external clients in a timely and appropriate fashion
- Organizes and prioritizes work schedules to meet client needs and deadlines.
- Responds to client needs promptly.
Other
How to Apply
Deadline: 17 November 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)
The United Nations Development Programme is a United Nations agency tasked with helping countries eliminate poverty and achieve sustainable economic growth and human development. The UNDP emphasizes developing local capacity towards long-term self-sufficiency and prosperity.