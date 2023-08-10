Security Operatives

Job Description

Applications are invited fromsuitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post. Successful candidates will be reporting to the Security Supervisor.

Duties and Responsibilities

Providing physical security coverage to the entire mine to ensure a secure operating environment.

Preventing and protecting company assets against theft, damages or wastage.

Enforcing security rules, procedures and policies.

Conducting searches of people, employees, packages and vehicles to secure company assets.

Controlling the movement of visitors, employees, products, assets and vehicles into out of and within the company premises.

Conducting patrols and carrying out inspections of all areas to prevent and detect intrusions.

Reporting and recording any incidents of theft, intrusions or any other security violations.

Generating written reports of daily activities and irregularities, such as equipment or property damage, theft, presence of unauthorised persons or unusual occurrences.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 5 O Level passes including English and Mathematics.

At least 3 years minimum experience in a security related environment organisation such as the private commercial or public security sectors.

Experience in National Security – ZRP, ZNA, AFZ and ZPS is an added advantage.

Knowledge of Administration and Investigation skills is an added advantage.

Sound knowledge of SHEQ Management System.

How to Apply

Interested, self driven and passionate applicants who hold the relevant qualifications and experience should submit their applications together with a current resume (CV) clearly stating he position being applied for to: recruitment@zcdco.com

Deadline: 11 August 2023