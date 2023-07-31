Security Sales Representative (Harare)
Defcorp Pvt. Ltd
Job Description
We are looking for an experienced security sales representative in Solar, CCTV,PPE and security guards.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Distribute marketing materials physically daily on every weekday.
- Sale products and services to customers.
- Manage daily sales logo.
- Prepare customer quotations and close sales.
- Following up on customers.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have 2-3 years experience in selling security products and services.
- A clean class 4 drivers license.
- Age: 24 - 30.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should send CV's on: cvd2030@yahoo.com
NB: Male candidates are encouraged to apply.
Deadline: 05 July 2023
