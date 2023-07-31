Pindula|Search Pindula
Security Sales Representative (Harare)

Defcorp Pvt. Ltd
Jul. 05, 2023
Job Description

We are looking for an experienced security sales representative in Solar, CCTV,PPE and security guards.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Distribute marketing materials physically daily on every weekday.
  • Sale products and services to customers.
  • Manage daily sales logo.
  • Prepare customer quotations and close sales.
  • Following up on customers.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Must have 2-3 years experience in selling security products and services.
  • A clean class 4 drivers license.
  • Age: 24 - 30.

Other

How to Apply

 

Interested candidates should send CV's on: cvd2030@yahoo.com

NB: Male candidates are encouraged to apply.

Deadline: 05 July 2023

Defcorp Pvt. Ltd

Defcorp Pvt. Ltd was registered in year 2018 and seeks to answer all Safety and Security related hurdles. The target market has been segmented to meet the modern industry, Agriculture, Mining and Commercial business zones.

