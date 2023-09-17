Security Sergeant (full time)

Job Description

The Zimbabwe School of Mines is a mining school in Zimbabwe that provides a higher education qualification in mining by providing competency-based training for high-caliber, hands-on technicians.

Duties and Responsibilities

Reports to the Chief Security Officer.

Mans the Guard Room.

Receives reports from complainants and records statements.

Performs administration duties in the Security Department.

Makes and maintains daily Occurrence Book records.

Generates security reports.

Makes follow-ups on crime threats and high-risk areas at the School.

Enforces access controls at the School.

Ensures the safety and security of staff, students, and visitors at the School at all times.

The ability to handle confidential information is a pre-requisite.

Performs all loss control duties.

Conducts stop and search duties and patrols.

Supervises security guards.

Performs any other duties assigned by the Chief Security Officer.

Qualifications and Experience

Five Ordinary Level passes including English and Mathematics.

Diploma in Risk and Security Management/Police Studies/ Law.

Certificate in CCTV installation and monitoring.

Certificate in Biometric Access Control systems installation and monitoring.

Minimum of ten (10) years experience in uniformed services of which five (5) should be at the supervisory level.

No criminal record.

Other

