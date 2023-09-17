Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
Zimbabwe School of Mines

Security Sergeant (full time)

Zimbabwe School of Mines
Sep. 22, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

The Zimbabwe School of Mines is a mining school in Zimbabwe that provides a higher education qualification in mining by providing competency-based training for high-caliber, hands-on technicians.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Reports to the Chief Security Officer.
  • Mans the Guard Room.
  • Receives reports from complainants and records statements.
  • Performs administration duties in the Security Department.
  • Makes and maintains daily Occurrence Book records.
  • Generates security reports.
  • Makes follow-ups on crime threats and high-risk areas at the School.
  • Enforces access controls at the School.
  • Ensures the safety and security of staff, students, and visitors at the School at all times.
  • The ability to handle confidential information is a pre-requisite.
  • Performs all loss control duties.
  • Conducts stop and search duties and patrols.
  • Supervises security guards.
  • Performs any other duties assigned by the Chief Security Officer.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Five Ordinary Level passes including English and Mathematics.
  • Diploma in Risk and Security Management/Police Studies/ Law.
  • Certificate in CCTV installation and monitoring.
  • Certificate in Biometric Access Control systems installation and monitoring.
  • Minimum of ten (10) years experience in uniformed services of which five (5) should be at the supervisory level.
  • No criminal record.

Other

How to Apply

Written applications from persons meeting the above criteria together with a detailed Curriculum Vitae and copies of qualifications should be sent by Friday to:

The Human Capital

Zimbabwe School of Mines

" Security Sergeant "

P.O. Box 2745

BULAWAYO

or e-mail: humancapital@zsm.co.zw

NB: Shortlisted candidates may be subjected to preliminary interviews or other assessments – Zimbabwe School of Mines reserves the right not to make an appointment. If you do not hear from the Human Capital Section Department within 30 days after the closing date of applications, please consider your application as having been unsuccessful.

Deadline: 22 September 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Zimbabwe School of Mines

ZSM is a leading training institution, whose mandate is pivotal to the socio-economic development of Zimbabwe. Close to a century, from inception in 1926 the School still prides itself in producing competent mining practitioners extremely in demand in the SADC region and internationally.

Zimbabwe School of Mines

P.O. Box 2745,

Bulawayo

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Defcorp Pvt. Ltd
Defcorp Pvt. Ltd

Security Guards: Marketing Executive (Harare)

Deadline:
Teecherz Home & Office
Teecherz Home & Office

Watchman (Norton)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback