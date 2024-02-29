Security Services Sales Rep (Harare)

Job Description

A leading Security Services Company is looking for a mature, result-oriented Security Guard Sales Representative with experience in the security industry to close Security Guarding contracts placements for private and public properties. The position is a challenging opportunity to develop, implement, and manage the marketing Business Strategy to meet the Company's sales objectives.

Duties and Responsibilities

Development and execution of the company's sales and marketing strategy, to ensure the achievement of sales targets.

Implementing plans and tactics to ensure retention of the existing clients.

Qualifications and Experience

Other

A Degree/ Diploma in Business, Marketing, Security or E-commerce.

Should possess at 1-3 years of experience in Security Marketing industry is a must.

Must have a Driver's License.

A proven database and network/s will be an added advantage.

Should be aged between 28 to 49 years old.

How to Apply

Suitable, qualified and experienced candidates should send an email application letter and cv addressed to the Managing Director to: info@defcorp.co.zw

Deadline: 03 March 2024