Segment Business Manager

Job Description

To achieve Econet’s Business to Business (B2B) and Business to Business to customer (B2B2X)’s revenue, usage and active customer growth targets through turnkey solutions, customization of offers and partnerships. This will be achieved by formulating and implementing end to end solution dimensioning strategies, in identified customer segments.

Duties and Responsibilities

Defines and develops the Business Segment & Sectors specific Strategy.

Identifies, sets and agrees short to medium term strategic direction, goals and objectives.Ensures clear communication of goals and objectives vertically and horizontally to ensure support across teams.

Determines lead and lag measures to lever and track to ensure the department achieves it preset goals.Meets pre-planned sales goals for the segment and ensuring that profitable sales volumes and strategic objective targets are met.

Drives overall Revenue Market Share (RMS) target for the segment.

Achieves agricultural sector B2B customer acquisition and retention targets.

Monitors and tracks the performance of sites in line with expectation.

Solicits for new local & International business by conducting market assessment surveys and identifying leads in allocated portfolios.

Identifies and alerts the products team of uncovered territories where opportunities exist, as well as recommends for solution modification and customisations.

Ensures Account Managers develops relationships at all levels within allocated segment.

Monitors Account Manager first line sales support and troubleshooting for products and services in allocated portfolio.

Recommends to the business on Agricultural body sponsorship and business partnering events.Provides input into innovation funnel for product customisation.

Communicates to GM – Enterprise Sales on key developments within allocated segment.

Reconciles at the end of each week, actual departmental outcomes achieved against planned outcomes and establish reasons for any variances both positive and negative.

Monitors and guides team performance on an ongoing basis to assist employees to meet performance objectives.Prepares the Daily B2B revenue trends – usage + product uptake.

Reports on trade visits and market analysis.

Ensures that all departmental policies, processes and procedures are risk compliant and all new or amended processes and procedures have been vetted and signed off by both Finance and Risk Management.

Tracks and ensures maintenance of SLAs with Vendors and other stakeholders.

Monitors effectiveness of execution through Account Managers.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's Degree.

3 Years Industry Experience.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply use Link: https://recruitment.econet.co.zw/job/segment-business-manager-x1/

Deadline: 30 April 2023