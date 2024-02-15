Semi-skilled Artisan Motor Mechanic/ DPF (Hwange)
Job Description
We are currently seeking for Semi-skilled mechanics with great communication skills, excellent team players who are highly safety conscious and self-motivated. The artisans shall be working under qualified artisans to ensure productivity availability to all user departments. To also assist in performing routine inspections; preventative and scheduled/planned maintenance activities; repairs; rebuilds and attending to breakdowns. To perform any other duties as assigned.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Inspect machines, engines, transmissions etc. and run diagnostic tests to discover functionality issues.
- Conduct repairs aiming for maximum reliability.
- Troubleshoot reported problems and resolve them in a timely manner.
- Perform thorough maintenance on machinery, equipment and systems.
- Clean and apply lubricants to machinery components.
- Replenish fluids and components of engines and machinery.
Qualifications and Experience
- Artisan DPF or Motor Mechanic (to include Tractor and Diesel) certification with minimum of 6 months’ experience.
- A team player with good communication skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and suitably qualified candidates should apply to:
Human Resources Operations and Administration Officer
Turbo Mining
Western Coal Area
Hwange
Or email: recruitment@turbomining.co.zw
Please enclose application letter, detailed CV and certified copies of relevant documents.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be invited.
