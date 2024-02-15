Pindula|Search Pindula
Semi-skilled Artisan Motor Mechanic/ DPF (Hwange)

Turbo mining (Pvt) Ltd
Feb. 20, 2024
Job Description

We are currently seeking for Semi-skilled mechanics with great communication skills, excellent team players who are highly safety conscious and self-motivated. The artisans shall be working under qualified artisans to ensure productivity availability to all user departments. To also assist in performing routine inspections; preventative and scheduled/planned maintenance activities; repairs; rebuilds and attending to breakdowns. To perform any other duties as assigned.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Inspect machines, engines, transmissions etc. and run diagnostic tests to discover functionality issues.
  • Conduct repairs aiming for maximum reliability.
  • Troubleshoot reported problems and resolve them in a timely manner.
  • Perform thorough maintenance on machinery, equipment and systems.
  • Clean and apply lubricants to machinery components.
  • Replenish fluids and components of engines and machinery.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Artisan DPF or Motor Mechanic (to include Tractor and Diesel) certification with minimum of 6 months’ experience.
  • A team player with good communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should apply to:

Human Resources Operations and Administration Officer

Turbo Mining

Western Coal Area

Hwange

Or email: recruitment@turbomining.co.zw

Please enclose application letter, detailed CV and certified copies of relevant documents.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be invited.

Deadline: 20 February 2024

Turbo mining (Pvt) Ltd

