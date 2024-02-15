Semi-skilled Artisan Motor Mechanic/ DPF (Hwange)

Job Description

We are currently seeking for Semi-skilled mechanics with great communication skills, excellent team players who are highly safety conscious and self-motivated. The artisans shall be working under qualified artisans to ensure productivity availability to all user departments. To also assist in performing routine inspections; preventative and scheduled/planned maintenance activities; repairs; rebuilds and attending to breakdowns. To perform any other duties as assigned.

Duties and Responsibilities

Inspect machines, engines, transmissions etc. and run diagnostic tests to discover functionality issues.

Conduct repairs aiming for maximum reliability.

Troubleshoot reported problems and resolve them in a timely manner.

Perform thorough maintenance on machinery, equipment and systems.

Clean and apply lubricants to machinery components.

Replenish fluids and components of engines and machinery.

Qualifications and Experience

Artisan DPF or Motor Mechanic (to include Tractor and Diesel) certification with minimum of 6 months’ experience.

A team player with good communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should apply to:

Human Resources Operations and Administration Officer