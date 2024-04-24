Semi-Skilled Cook (Chipinge)

Job Description

To support the guest house by preparing and serving nutritious meals according to planned menus to all residents and guests at scheduled times daily following all health, safety and environmental health standards within the relative set standards.

Duties and Responsibilities

Preparing Meals.

Reporting any appliance faults, maintenance required, or unsafe working conditions.

Performing good housekeeping by ensuring work area is always clean and neat.

Qualifications and Experience

Holder of a N.C/Vocational Training Certificate in Catering with at least 2 years post qualifying field experience.

Hands-on experience with various kitchen equipment (e.g. grillers and pasta makers).

Up-to-date knowledge of advanced cooking techniques, non-traditional and traditional recipes.

Good knowledge of culinary, baking and pastry techniques.

A team player.

Food Hygiene Certified and familiarity with sanitation regulations.

Should be physically fit.

Other

How to Apply

Send applications clearly marked position together with scanned copies of relevant certification to email: tsitsi.nhataniso@greenfuel.co.zw

Deadline: 26 April 2024