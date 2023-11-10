Semi-Skilled DPF/ Tractor Mechanic (Chimanimani)
Job Description
To competently keep business unit fleet to a 100% productivity availability. This shall be accomplished through assisting the workshop in performing routine inspections, preventative and scheduled/planned maintenance activities, repairs, rebuilds and attending to breakdowns following written procedures and or verbal instructions while adhering to all company safety and quality standards as assigned by the Chargehand.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Performing component repairs according to instructions and manual specifications
- Carrying out routine, preventative and planned maintenance checks within the area of responsibility with 100% compliance to SOP’s.
- Attending to breakdown tasks within area of responsibility as they happen and complete the tasks with “zero redoes” within allocated time frame and adhering to safety standards.
- Performing disassembling and assembling of related equipment and accessories from instruction, technical manuals and or written procedures using appropriate tools.
- Performing rebuilds and overhauls on major assemblies and accessories as assigned.
- Ensuring and enforcing all housekeeping and SHE issues within work areas all the times.
Qualifications and Experience
- Minimum of skilled Worker Class 2 qualification as DPF or Motor mechanic (to include Tractor) with at least 1 year field experience working on Tractors.
- Ability to correctly read and interpret user manuals correctly coupled with excellent diagnostic and troubleshooting skills.
- A team player with good communication skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and suitably qualified candidates should apply to emails:
Please enclose detailed CV and certified copies of relevant documents.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be invited.
Deadline: 11 November 2023
Green Fuel
Green Fuel offers environmentally friendly and sustainable renewable vehicle fuel and electricity that reduces greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality. The Green Fuel Ethanol Project was awarded National Project Status by the Government of Zimbabwe due to the significant benefits it will bring to the country.
Green Fuel's estates are located in Chipinge, Zimbabwe. The Chisumbanje Estate – 40,000 hectares· The Middle Sabi Estate – 10,000 hectares.