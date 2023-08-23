Semi-Skilled HOWO Mechanic

Job Description

Under the general direction of the Chargehand, the semi-skilled mechanic shall be responsible for assisting in competently keeping Howo fleet to a 100% productivity availability to the department. This shall be accomplished through assisting in performing routine inspections; preventative and scheduled/ planned maintenance activities; repairs; rebuilds and attending to breakdowns following written procedures and/or verbal instructions while adhering to all company safety and quality standards. To perform any other duties as assigned by the chargehand.

Duties and Responsibilities

To assist in diagnosing and troubleshooting all Howo Trucks Fleet failures and then performing component repairs according to manuals/ factory specifications and knowledge of engine performances, using handtools, power tools and testing instrumentation.

To assist in carrying out routine, preventative and planned maintenance checks within area of responsibility with 100% compliance to SOPs.

Attending to breakdowns immediately as they happen and complete the tasks with “zero re-dos” within allocated time frame and adhering to safety standards.

Assist in performing rebuilds and overhauls on major assemblies and accessories.

Completes work order documentation after every performed task(s) the same day of occurrence.

Ensuring all housekeeping and SHE issues within work areas all the times.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum trade test qualification of a Class 2 in Motor Vehicle Mechanics together with at least 2 years proven hands-on experience on HOWO, DAF, VOLVO, IVECO trucks or;

Artisan/ Class 1 Motor Mechanic with at least 1 year proven hands-on experience on HOWO, DAF, VOLVO, IVECO trucks will be an added advantage.

Ability to read and interpret user manuals correctly,

A team player with good communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should apply to email: hrharvesting.pool@greenfuel.co.zw or allan.mutukura@greenfuel.co.zw

NB: Please enclose detailed CV and certified copies of relevant documents.