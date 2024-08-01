Pindula|Search Pindula
Semi Skilled Motor Mechanic (Harare)

Clover Leaf Motors
Jul. 29, 2024
Job Description

A vacancy has arisen at our Victoria Falls Branch for the position of a Motor Mechanic reporting to the Workshop Foreman, applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the vacancy.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Should have 5 ‘O’ level passes including Mathematics and English.
  • Class 2/3 qualification in Motor Mechanics.
  • Valid class 4 drivers’ licence.
  • A minimum 5 years experience.

Other

How to Apply

Application letters together with a detailed CV accompanied by certified certificates to be submitted no later than Monday 29 July 2024 to:

Email: kudzaitsimba@cloverleaf.co.zw

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Clover Leaf Motors

Website
+263 783 219 300
sales@cloverleaf.co.zw

The Clover Leaf Motors Group is a leading Zimbabwean motor company which specialises in the retailing of new Nissan, Datsun, Hyundai and Mazda vehicles, competitively priced spare parts and accessories as well as providing quality motor vehicle repairs and maintenance services.

Clover Leaf Motor’s key franchises are Nissan, Datsun, Hyundai,Baic, Mazda, Midas,Total (Fuel) and Tuff Guard. In addition to these brands, the group has a panel beating business.

