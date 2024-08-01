Semi Skilled Motor Mechanic (Harare)

Job Description

A vacancy has arisen at our Victoria Falls Branch for the position of a Motor Mechanic reporting to the Workshop Foreman, applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the vacancy.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

Should have 5 ‘O’ level passes including Mathematics and English.

Class 2/3 qualification in Motor Mechanics.

Valid class 4 drivers’ licence.

A minimum 5 years experience.

Other

How to Apply

Application letters together with a detailed CV accompanied by certified certificates to be submitted no later than Monday 29 July 2024 to:

Email: kudzaitsimba@cloverleaf.co.zw