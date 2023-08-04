Semi Skilled Welder (Chiredzi)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced individuals to fill the above vacancy that has arisen in the Irrigation and Drainage Department. To perform welding activities at semi skilled level.

Duties and Responsibilities

Constructing walkways on conveyances, boxes, pump houses and other crossings.

Replacing angle irons and channel irons.

Making and modifying shatter gates for small scale developments.

Assisting on assembling pumps.

Making new shatter gates for Dams and conveyances as needed.

Fitting of spindles on new shatter gates.

Replacing broken door hinges on all the pump houses.

Qualifications and Experience

Class 2 Welding Certificate.

At least 2 years post qualifying experience.

Ability to read and interpret user manuals and drawings correctly.

Ability to work with minimum or no supervision.

Related - traceable experience is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested persons should send written application letters clearly marked the position being applied for together with detailed Curriculum Vitae and scanned certified copies of both academic and professional qualifications on: energy.mutakaya@greenfuel.co.zw

Deadline: 11 August 2023