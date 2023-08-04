Pindula|Search Pindula
List ProductAccount

Zimbabwe Elections 2023

Green Fuel

Semi Skilled Welder (Chiredzi)

Green Fuel
Aug. 11, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced individuals to fill the above vacancy that has arisen in the Irrigation and Drainage Department. To perform welding activities at semi skilled level.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Constructing walkways on conveyances, boxes, pump houses and other crossings.
  • Replacing angle irons and channel irons.
  • Making and modifying shatter gates for small scale developments.
  • Assisting on assembling pumps.
  • Making new shatter gates for Dams and conveyances as needed.
  • Fitting of spindles on new shatter gates.
  • Replacing broken door hinges on all the pump houses.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Class 2 Welding Certificate.
  • At least 2 years post qualifying experience.
  • Ability to read and interpret user manuals and drawings correctly.
  • Ability to work with minimum or no supervision.
  • Related - traceable experience is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested persons should send written application letters clearly marked the position being applied for together with detailed Curriculum Vitae and scanned certified copies of both academic and professional qualifications on: energy.mutakaya@greenfuel.co.zw

Deadline: 11 August 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Green Fuel

Green Fuel offers environmentally friendly and sustainable renewable vehicle fuel and electricity that reduces greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality. The Green Fuel Ethanol Project was awarded National Project Status by the Government of Zimbabwe due to the significant benefits it will bring to the country.

Green Fuel's estates are located in Chipinge, Zimbabwe. The Chisumbanje Estate – 40,000 hectares· The Middle Sabi Estate – 10,000 hectares.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Shepco Industrial Supplies
Shepco Industrial Supplies

Fitter-class 2 (Bulawayo)

Deadline:
Cairns Foods
Cairns Foods

Plant Engineer (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback