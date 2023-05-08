Job Description

We are looking for a detail-oriented senior accountant to perform and coordinate accounting duties within our organization. The senior accountant's responsibilities include preparing financial reports, performing account and bank reconciliations, maintaining the general ledger, meeting our tax obligations, assisting with audit preparations, and preparing month-end close procedures. They will take ownership for every aspect that goes into producing reports, from cost-productivity and margins all the way down to expenditures. To be successful as a senior accountant, you should have a solid working knowledge of accounting principles and strong financial analysis skills, be detail-oriented, highly organized, and able to work with little to no supervision and perform under pressure, to ensure we are able to make confident business decisions based on sound financial data. The ideal candidate should also have experience collaborating and/or managing junior accountants, and payment of staff.Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for the above vacant position. Webdev (Pvt) Ltd is Zimbabwe’s leading web & e-mail hosting, online marketing, e-commerce, online payments and web development company, a multi-award-winning company and also a market leader. Webdev is an employer of equal opportunity and offers a competitive salary and benefits.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensures the integrity of accounting information by recording, verifying, consolidating, and entering transactions.

Prepares and records asset, liability, revenue, and expenses entries by compiling and analyzing account information.

Maintains and balances subsidiary accounts by verifying, allocating, posting, and reconciling transactions and resolving discrepancies.

Maintains general ledger by transferring subsidiary accounts, preparing a trial balance, and reconciling entries.

Prepares and presents financial statements by collecting information and preparing balance sheet, profit and loss, and other statements.

Produces payroll by initiating computer processing; printing checks, verifying finished product.

Cash flow management to ensure currencies and cash use is optimized and payments are met

Assists with external audit by analyzing and scheduling general ledger accounts and providing information for auditors.

Ensures tax compliance and avoids legal complications by complying with legal requirements.

Ensures financial controls by developing, implementing and maintaining policies and SOPs to enhance effective and efficient management processes and practice.

Manages overdraft and loan facilities both for staff and the company, including borrowing conditions with the respective Financing Institutions at the time of renewal.

Identifies and presents possible investment opportunities to the Managing Director in line with agreed strategy.

Secures financial information and ensures financial user access is correct and backups are reliable.

Keeps organization’s information confidential and preserves its value.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or similar- Essential.

Completion of articles of clerkship with a reputable Accounting institution - Desirable.

CA or equivalent-Desirable.

Financial Management, Reporting, Budgeting and Taxation 6 to 8 years -Essential.

Knowledge of financial systems, processes, procedures and IT applications an advantage-Essential.

Financial management and control-Essential.

Risk and compliance-Essential.

Financial Systems, procedures and reporting-Essential.

Proficiency in modern accounting packages and accounting standards-Essential.

Financial budgeting and control-Essential.

Firm grasp of the local operating environment -Desirable.

Board/Professional Membership Required.

ICAZ or ACCA or CPA or CIS -Essential.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://forms.gle/9yvM5fDzm1VxnERSA

Deadline: 12 May 2023