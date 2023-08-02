Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Senior Actuarial Consultant Portfolio Development (Harare)
Job Description
The Zimnat Group stands as a versatile financial services provider, offering solutions for wealth creation, management, and protection. Our core purpose is to enhance lives through innovative approaches in customer engagement and work methodologies. Upholding values like integrity, sustainability, empathy, empowerment, and partnership, we foster a collaborative environment where every individual can flourish. If you're passionate about Making Life Better, we invite you to apply for our exciting vacant position that has arisen within the Life Assurance division.
Duties and Responsibilities
Product Development
- Product development and pricing for Employee Benefits and Individual Life
- Ensuring compliance with regulations and legislation for all products.
- Conducting regular premium reviews.
- Monitoring the profitability of existing products on an annual basis or as requested.
- Compiling quarterly reports on the business portfolio for the Board.
- Ensuring the safekeeping of new products and analysis documentation.
- Reinsurance: Conducting quarterly reviews of the adequacy of reinsurance arrangements and retention limits.
Unit Pricing:
- Obtaining new market values and match them with data in the database, while checking for increases and decreases before determining the actual unit price.
- Calculating and documenting assumptions for pricing and reserving based on the Company's financial results by conducting experience analyses based on mortality, expenses, investment returns, lapses, etc.
- Supervision and Mentorship: Mentoring and training Junior Consultants: This includes providing guidance on technical issues, reviewing their work, and helping them to develop their professional skills.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Business qualification in Actuarial Science, Mathematics, Statistics, and any related fields.
- Attested three-year experience in an actuarial function.
- Advance analytical skills, expertise in statistical analysis and modelling and data analysis.
- Demonstrate excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to be a strong team player.
- Excellent and demonstrated organizational skills and attention to detail.
- Highly organized and efficient worker; skilled at multi-tasking & ability to perform well with minimal supervision.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=fIuti785vUepQuaBcyJLd0qfya3uAKxNmnILDh_S1DVURDZXTTk5SjdFRURKNFE5WlVWN0VYMEQ4Qy4u
NB: Being an equal opportunity employer, applications supported by CVs are encouraged from qualified individuals regardless of race, religion, gender, or disability.
Deadline: 07 August 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Zimnat
The Zimnat Group stands as a versatile financial services provider, offering solutions for wealth creation, management, and protection. Our core purpose is to Make Life Better through innovative approaches in customer engagement and work methodologies. While upholding our values of integrity, sustainability, empathy, empowerment, and partnership, we foster a collaborative environment where every individual can flourish.
Zimnat provides wealth creation, management and protection through general insurance, life assurance, asset management and microfinance solutions.