PetroTrade

Senior Analyst Programmer

PetroTrade
Jun. 23, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned position that has arisen in the organization. 

Main Purpose Of The Job: To ensure the effective running of operations through overseeing and supervising ICT Systems administration, installation of hardware, software, as well as providing support services to all users within the organization.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Reporting to the Chief Information Communication Technology Officer, the successful candidate will be responsible for: Developing, modifying and maintaining assigned programs.
  • Monitoring the operations of assigned programs and responding to problems by diagnosing and correcting errors in logic and coding.
  • Working according to approved requirements and detailed specifications.
  • Applying judgment in devising program logic and selecting and adapting standard programming procedures.
  • Reviewing user requirements and needs for new software and performing analysis, design, implementation and installation.
  • Carrying out training related to new software developed and/ or acquired. 

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Computer Science/ Information and Communication Technology/ Information Systems/ Software Engineering/ Computer Engineering/ Information Technology and Computing/ Data Science and Artificial Intelligence from recognized tertiary institution.
  • Certification in programming.
  • Microsoft Certification (MCSE) or equivalent certification is an added advantage.
  • At least 3 years relevant experience.

Other

How to Apply

Interested qualified candidates should submit their applications with comprehensive CVs and certified copies of certificates via email to: recruitment@petrotrade.co.zw or hand-deliver the application to:

The Human Resource and Administration Manager, Petrotrade (Pvt) Ltd, 1st Floor, NOCZIM House, 100 Leopold Takawira Street, Harare.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates shall be communicated to. 

Deadline: 23 June 2023

PetroTrade

Petrotrade Zimbabwe is a trading company responsible for downstream activities, including selling petroleum products and lubricants through bulk sales and service stations. Our mission is to efficiently supply quality petroleum products through competitive prices and efficiency in a safe, fair and sustainable manner.

Website: https://petrotrade.co.zw/

