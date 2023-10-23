Senior Art Instructor (Harare)

Job Description

The position of Senior Art Instructor is a full-time job in the National Gallery of Zimbabwe’s School of Visual Arts in Harare. It requires enthusiasm, experience and a passion for art in Zimbabwe. The Senior Art Instructor is responsible for the overall leadership and management of the National Gallery School of Visual Arts. This includes developing and implementing the Art curriculum, overseeing the instruction of all Art classes, and providing professional development for Art Instructors. The Senior Art Instructor also plays a key role in promoting the Arts throughout the school community.

Duties and Responsibilities

The Senior Art Instructor is responsible for Instructing students in the basic principles of art and art history.

developing Art instruction curriculum.

developing art mediums such as paint, pencil, charcoal, pastels, and even photography.

supervising and assisting Art Instructors and students in grading artwork and encouraging creativity;

teaching techniques in a variety of mediums.

focusing on didactic instruction, for art history which focus on the history of art through different eras; imparting knowledge of art history and different art genres in order to teach a range of art styles.

communicating concrete and abstract concepts to students.

spotting and cultivating creativity.

work with the Curator of Education to develop and implement the Gallery's educational vision and goals; administration, coordination and record keeping at the school.

manage relationships and partnerships that are beneficial to the grant and development of the school.

Qualifications and Experience

The Senior Art Instructor must have: a Bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts, or related field.

Experience working in a government setting will be an added advantage; good oral and written communication skills.

Self- motivation

Initiative and ability to work as a team; excellent problem solving.

In MS Word, Windows, Power Point, Office Outlook, Design software.

A highly target driven self-starter and have proven leadership capacity and experience.

How to Apply

To apply for this position please send your CV and cover letter to: hr@nationalgallery.co.zw or The Executive Director; National Gallery of Zimbabwe; 20 Julius Nyerere Way; P O Box CY848 ; Causeway ; Harare

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.