Senior Assistant Registrar/ Assistant Registrar: Admissions And Student Records

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Admitting and registering students to relevant programmes as per University policy.

Maintaining of accurate records on admission, students and graduates.

Maintaining of accurate student statistics as per University and external stakeholders needs.

Attending to all students, potential students and graduate queries.

Servicing of relevant University Committees.

Performing management and staff supervision.

Any other duties as assigned by the Deputy Registrar, Academic Affairs.

Qualifications and Experience

Master’s degree in Social Sciences or Humanities plus two (2) years relevant post qualification experience OR a relevant Bachelors’ degree in Social Sciences or Humanities and at least four (4) years relevant post qualification experience.

In addition, applicants must have five (5) ordinary level passes including English Language.

Applicants should be mature, hardworking, reliable, responsible and prepared to work overtime.

In addition, applicants should possess superior interpersonal and communication skills.

How to Apply

Applicants are urged to fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.

To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=87

Sign-In Login or Create an Account click Register

Create a Profile with Personal Details, Academic Details and, or Work Experience

Apply for the preferred post under Home menu

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.

Deadline: 30 April 2023