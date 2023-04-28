Senior Assistant Registrar/ Assistant Registrar: Examinations x3

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above posts.

Duties and Responsibilities

Administering examinations for Schools and ensuring that all the examination material are available: answer booklets, strings, attendance slips and examination clocks.

Administering the appointment of external administrators by respective Schools.

Ensuring that all Examination procedures, and requirements are met and adhered to before the Examinations start.

Ensuring that the right examination paper is written at the right time, and at the right venue.

Receiving and recording moderated examination papers from Schools and sending them to departments for amendments.

Receiving and recording final examination papers and recording them for examinations;

Keeping accurate records on movement of examination question papers.

Preparing examination time tables, registers and attendance slips;.

Printing examination question papers and ensuring security and confidentiality throughout.

Receiving students examination scripts from invigilators and recording them.

Distributing examination scripts to lecturers for marking.

Processing and publishing of results.

Dispatching draft examination papers to external examiners through approved couriers (DHL).

Liaising with Schools and registry department on addressing all examination related queries.

Performing any other duties as may be required from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

Masters degree in Social Sciences plus two (2) years relevant post qualification working experience or a relevant first degree in Social Sciences plus four (4) years relevant post qualification working experience.

Applicants must have at least five (5) Ordinary level subjects including English language.

How to Apply

Applicants are urged to fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.

To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=85

Sign-In Login or Create an Account click Register

Create a Profile with Personal Details, Academic Details and, or Work Experience

Apply for the preferred post under Home menu

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.

Deadline: 30 April 2023