Senior Assistant Registrar/ Assistant Registrar: Human Resources And Legal Affairs

Job Description

Duties and Responsibilities

Assisting in the recruitment, selection, placement and tenure of employees.

Maintaining of staff records including the generation of staff statistics and continuous update of the Human Resources Information System.

Handling matters related to staff discipline and labour relations.

Identifying and assessing training and development needs of staff and facilitating training programmes.

Assisting in the training and development of members of staff.

Payroll and staff benefits administration (checks and balances).

Facilitating the performance appraisal and promotion of staff.

Assisting in the implementation of Human Resources policies and procedures, including drafting new policies, initiating review of existing policies.

Liaising with other comparable institutions so as to ensure the University offers competitive conditions of service.

Supervising of staff in the department;.

Servicing University Committees; and

Any other duties as assigned from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

A Masters degree in Human Resource Management, Industrial Relations, Industrial Psychology, Law or equivalent plus two (2) years post qualification experience OR a relevant Bachelors’ degree with at least four (4) years post qualification experience.

An IPMZ Diploma or equivalent will be an added advantage.

In addition, applicants must have five (5) Ordinary level passes including English Language. Possession of a qualification in Labour law will be an added advantage.

Applicants should be mature, hardworking, reliable, responsible and prepared to work overtime.

In addition, applicants should possess superior interpersonal and communication skills.

How to Apply

Applicants are urged to fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.

To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=86

Sign-In Login or Create an Account click Register

Create a Profile with Personal Details, Academic Details and, or Work Experience

Apply for the preferred post under Home menu

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.

Deadline: 30 April 2023