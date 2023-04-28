Senior Assistant Registrar/ Assistant Registrar: School Of Law

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.

Herbert Chitepo School Of Law [ Registry ]

Duties and Responsibilities

Arranging School Board meetings, to include, preparation of agendas, minute taking, follow up on relevant action points.

Advising the School on University policies and procedures especially the School Regulations.

Providing administrative support to the Staff and Students of the relevant School including maintenance of student files, enrolment audit trail ad arrangements for School educational visits.

Maintaining School budgets, time tabling and venues allocation;.

Managing in person and telephone enquiries from Students, Parents and Staff.

Assisting with data input of changes of student programmes if and when required.

Overseeing day to day administrative functions of the School.

Managing and supervising secretarial staff within the School.

Attending to student queries.

Keeping records and reports up to date.

Processing of students’ results.

Facilitating orientation of new students on school based issues.

Servicing School and University committees.

Carrying out any other duties as assigned by the School Dean;

Qualifications and Experience

Master degree Social Sciences or Humanities plus two (2) years relevant post qualification experience OR a relevant Bachelors’ degree in Social Sciences or Humanities and at least four (4) years relevant post qualification experience.

In addition, applicants must have five (5) ordinary level passes including English Language.

Applicants should be mature, hardworking, reliable, responsible and prepared to work overtime.

In addition, applicants should possess superior interpersonal and communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants are urged to fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.

To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=88

Sign-In Login or Create an Account click Register

Create a Profile with Personal Details, Academic Details and, or Work Experience

Apply for the preferred post under Home menu

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.

Deadline: 30 April 2023