Senior/ Assistant Registrar

The successful candidate must be of a mature disposition and will be expected to provide high level executive and administrative support to the Vice Chancellor and ensure the smooth coordination of activities in the Vice Chancellor’s office.

Services the Vice Chancellor’s Office, scheduled and Adhoc meetings.

Collates relevant papers and documents in preparation for scheduled briefings and meetings.

Produces reports, presentations, letters and memorandums.

Assists in the organization of major University events.

Carries out any other duties as assigned by the Vice-Chancellor.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must hold a Bachelor of Arts Honours Degree in English and Communication or its equivalent.

A Master of Arts degree in English/Master of Arts in Applied Linguistics or its equivalent.

At least two (2) years’ masters relevant post-qualification experience.

Knowledge of University structures and systems would be an added advantage.

Skills, Knowledge & Abilities:

Excellent attention to detail, including proof reading skills and the ability to maintain a high level of accuracy.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to develop effective relationships with individuals and all stakeholders.

Ability to react positively to frequently changing priorities and deadlines.

Ability to work under minimum supervision.

Reliability, loyalty and dedication are essential qualities.

Minute writing skills.

Ability to think outside the box and look for more efficient ways of doing things, instigating change in a considered manner.

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw, consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.

