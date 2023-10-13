Senior Assistant Registrar
Job Description
STUDENT AFFAIRS DIVISION
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
The Senior Assistant Registrar, in the Division of Student Affairs will be responsible for the following;
- Maintain and update the database for the Division.
- Craft and implement student welfare programmes.
- Coordinate the flow of all student services programmes and activities.
- Monitor the operations and applications of policies, regulations and ordinances.
- Supervises all student accommodation issues.
- University experience in the Student Affairs Division will be an added advantage.
- Demonstrate of high level of integrity and honesty.
Qualifications and Experience
- A First Degree in Social Science from a recognised and reputable institution of higher learning.
- A Master’s Degree in Social Science from a recognised and reputable institution of higher learning.
- At least three (3) years relevant experience.
Other
How to Apply
Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three eferees including email addresses should be sent to: human.resources@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to:
Acting Senior Assistant Registrar
Human Resources Section
Gwanda State University
Epoch Mine Campus
P O Box 30
Filabusi
Conditions of Service: Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits are offered. The information on salary and other benefits will be made available to the short-listed candidates.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 13 October 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Gwanda State University (GSU)
Gwanda State University is a state higher education institution that is in Gwanda, Zimbabwe. The university is temporarily at the former Epoch Mine in Gwanda whilst construction takes place. The main campus shall be on an 87 hectares (210 acres) site in Gwanda, with a 2.5 hectares (6.2 acres) farm at Filabusi.
Address: Epoch Mine Campus, P.O Box 30, Filabusi