Gwanda State University (GSU)

Senior Assistant Registrar

Gwanda State University (GSU)
Oct. 13, 2023
Job Description

STUDENT AFFAIRS DIVISION

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

The Senior Assistant Registrar, in the Division of Student Affairs will be responsible for the following;

  • Maintain and update the database for the Division.
  • Craft and implement student welfare programmes.
  • Coordinate the flow of all student services programmes and activities.
  • Monitor the operations and applications of policies, regulations and ordinances.
  • Supervises all student accommodation issues.
  • University experience in the Student Affairs Division will be an added advantage.
  • Demonstrate of high level of integrity and honesty.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A First Degree in Social Science from a recognised and reputable institution of higher learning.
  • A Master’s Degree in Social Science from a recognised and reputable institution of higher learning.
  • At least three (3) years relevant experience.

Other

How to Apply

Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three eferees including email addresses should be sent to: human.resources@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to:

Acting Senior Assistant Registrar

Human Resources Section

Gwanda State University

Epoch Mine Campus

P O Box 30

Filabusi

Conditions of Service: Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits are offered. The information on salary and other benefits will be made available to the short-listed candidates.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 13 October 2023

Gwanda State University (GSU)

Gwanda State University is a state higher education institution that is in Gwanda, Zimbabwe. The university is temporarily at the former Epoch Mine in Gwanda whilst construction takes place. The main campus shall be on an 87 hectares (210 acres) site in Gwanda, with a 2.5 hectares (6.2 acres) farm at Filabusi.

Address: Epoch Mine Campus, P.O Box 30, Filabusi

