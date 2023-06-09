Senior Assistant Registrar, Human Resources

Job Description

REGISTRAR’S DEPARTMENT

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above posts. Gwanda State University is an equal opportunities employer. Female candidates and differently abled people are encouraged to apply.

Duties and Responsibilities

Plans and facilitates recruitment, performance management, employee relations, disciplinary procedures, terminations, employee reward, compensation and benefits system, ensuring that these comply with the University’s policies.

Recommends and executes human resources policies, procedures, initiatives and systems that comply with the University’s Strategic Plan and the legislative requirements.

Develops tools to ensure legal obligations relating to human resources are maintained and updated timeously.

Conducts instruction for staff members about administrative and human resources procedures and resolves and answers human resources related issues.

Ensures proper staffing plan is in place and job descriptions for current or new positions are updated and recorded appropriately.

Maintains an up to date and efficient human resources information and record keeping system and prepares report as may be required by the Registrar.

Manages human resources audits and liaises with auditors.

Supervises and coaches human resources staff.

Provides data input for processing of employee salaries and benefits.

Qualifications and Experience

An Honours Degree in Human Resources Management.

Possession of a Masters Degree in Human Resources Management.

An IPMZ Diploma is an added advantage.

At least five (5) years post qualification working experience at Administrative level.

Working knowledge of the Labour Act and related statutes and regulations.

Skills and attributes:

Good organisational skills, time management, problem solving and decision making aptitude.

Good communication, interpersonal skills and ability to form working relationships with people at all levels.

High level of ethics and reliability; and commitment to confidentiality.

Flexible and creative approach; keen to take initiative where appropriate.

Good computer skills, including familiarity with Microsoft Word and Excel.

Knowledge of University systems of operation.

Hands on knowledge of payroll systems.

Other

How to Apply

Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including email addresses should be sent to: human.resources@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to:

Acting Senior Assistant Registrar

Human Resources Section

Gwanda State University

Epoch Mine Campus

P O Box 30

Filabusi

Conditions of Service: Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits are offered. The information on salary and other benefits will be made available to the short-listed candidates.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 16 June 2023