Senior Associate – Investment (Harare)

Seeking an experienced Senior Associate to join the Investment Banking team. The candidate will play a key role in assisting the Manager in originating and executing advisory mandates, capital raising transactions, managing deal pipeline, and overseeing the workflow of junior associates.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Originate and execute advisory mandates, equity, and debt capital raising transactions, M&A including due diligence, financial modelling, and deal structuring.
- Canvass the markets and gather intelligence on impending transactions, policy pronouncements, market trends, and industry developments.
- Manage and mentor junior associates, providing guidance on deal execution and professional development.
- Assist in developing and maintaining client relationships and identifying new business opportunities.
- Conduct financial analyses, including modelling, valuation, pricing, and risk assessment.
- Prepare client presentations, investment prospectus, pitch decks, and other marketing materials.
Qualifications and Experience
- 3-5 years of investment banking experience, preferably in financial advisory, M&A, capital raising in equity, or debt markets.
- Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Economics, Business Administration, or related field. CFA, MBA or advanced degree will be an added advantage Strong analytical, communication, and problem-solving skills.
- Excellent financial modelling and valuation skills. Ability to work in a fast-paced environment, managing multiple projects.
- Strong client relationships and networking skills.
- Proficient in Microsoft Office, particularly Excel, PowerPoint, and Word.
Expected Skillset:
- Industry expertise (e.g., technology, healthcare, financial institutions). Experience with financial modelling tools (e.g., Bloomberg, FactSet). Certification (e.g., CFA, CAIA).
Culture:
- Collaborative, dynamic work environment. Opportunities for professional growth and development. Commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.
Skills:
- Client Relationship Building, Financial Modeling, Investment Banking.
Other
