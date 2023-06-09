Senior Bank Teller (Bulawayo)

Job Description

An exciting opportunity has arisen for a SENIOR BANK TELLER within our Retail department. Interested and qualified applicants are encouraged to apply.

Duties and Responsibilities

Selling bank products are per set target.

Attends to customer queries and complaints.

Train youths in financial literacy and business management as per set targets.

Prepares weekly and monthly reports as required.

Conducting work authourisations for Bank Tellers and Back Office personnel.

Performing any other duties within the scope of the job.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Banking and Finance or any related Business degree.

Minimum of two years' experience as Senior Teller or Customers Services Officer.

Possession of a Driver's licence is a MUST.

Knowledge of both Ndebele and Shona languages is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

All applications addressed to: hr@empowerbank.co.zw, clearly stating "Senior Teller" on the subject line.

NB: Copies of academic and proffessional qualifications must accompany all applications. Residents of Bulawayo are encouraged to apply

Deadline: 09 June 2023