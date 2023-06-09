Senior Bank Teller (Bulawayo)

Job Description
An exciting opportunity has arisen for a SENIOR BANK TELLER within our Retail department. Interested and qualified applicants are encouraged to apply.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Selling bank products are per set target.
- Attends to customer queries and complaints.
- Train youths in financial literacy and business management as per set targets.
- Prepares weekly and monthly reports as required.
- Conducting work authourisations for Bank Tellers and Back Office personnel.
- Performing any other duties within the scope of the job.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Banking and Finance or any related Business degree.
- Minimum of two years' experience as Senior Teller or Customers Services Officer.
- Possession of a Driver's licence is a MUST.
- Knowledge of both Ndebele and Shona languages is an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
All applications addressed to: hr@empowerbank.co.zw, clearly stating "Senior Teller" on the subject line.
NB: Copies of academic and proffessional qualifications must accompany all applications. Residents of Bulawayo are encouraged to apply
Deadline: 09 June 2023