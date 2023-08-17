Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Senior Bank Teller (Harare)
EmpowerBank Limited
Job Description
An exciting opportunity has arisen for a SENIOR BANK TELLER within our Retail department. Interested and qualified applicants are encouraged to apply.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Selling bank products are per set target.
- Attends to customer queries and complaints.
- Train youths in financial literacy and business management as per set targets.
- Prepares weekly and monthly reports as required.
- Conducting work authourisations for Bank Tellers and Back Office personnel.
- Supervising Bank Tellers.
- Performing any other duties within the scope of the job.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Banking and Finance or any related Business degree.
- Minimum of two years' experience as Senior Teller or Customers Services Officer.
- Possession of a Driver's licence is a MUST.
- Supervisory experience is a Pre-requisite.
Other
How to Apply
All applications addressed to: hr@empowerbank.co.zw, clearly stating " Senior Teller" on the subject line. Copies of academic and proffessional qualifications must accompany all applications.
Deadline: 17 August 2023
EmpowerBank Limited
EmpowerBank is a registered deposit taking Micro Bank in terms of the Microfinance Act [Chapter 24:29] and is regulated by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe. The organisation was formed with the purpose of providing social and financial solutions to the financially excluded population with greater focus on the youth.
