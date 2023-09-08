Pindula|Search Pindula
Umguza Rural District Council

Senior Cashier (Bulawayo)

Umguza Rural District Council
Sep. 08, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Receipting of cash from clients.
  • Banking Council cash.
  • Maintaining Debtors records.
  • Posting payments.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Must have 5 'O' Levels including Mathematics or Accounts and English Language.
  • A Diploma in Accounting.
  • At least 1 year experience in an Accounting environment.
  • Knowledge of Pastel Evolution and added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applications clearly marked on top of the envelop "Senior Cashier' supported by certified copies of academic and professional qualifications, and a detailed Curriculum Vitae should be submitted to the undersigned:

The Chief Executive Officer

Umguza Rural District Council

Box 749

Bulawayo

Deadline: 08 September 2023

Umguza Rural District Council

Website
09 66813/65820
admin@umguzardc.org.zw

The Umguza Rural District Council was established through an Act of Parliament Rural District Council (Chapter 29:13) and is regulated through the same Act, as a Local Authority.

Umguza Rural District Council is found in the southern part of Zimbabwe. It is one of the seven administrative districts in Matebeleland North province. It also forms part of the sixty one Rural district councils in Zimbabwe. It is located in the South West of the country, and is surrounded by a number of tourist attractions. Its area surrounds the City of Bulawayo. It is bounded by Matopo and Umzingwane Districts in the South East, Bulilima and Tsholotsho in the west, Kusile and Bubi in the North.

