Senior Cashier (Grade 5) – Fixed Term Contract (Bulawayo)

Job Description

The Senior Cashier is responsible for receiving and recording cash from clients, banking Council cash, maintaining debtors records, preparing daily revenue summaries, posting payments, and reconciling inter accounts receipts and payments every month.

Duties and Responsibilities

Receives and receipts cash from clients.

Banks Council cash.

Maintains debtors records.

Prepares daily revenue summaries.

Posts payments.

Reconciles inter accounts receipts and payments every month.

Qualifications and Experience

Should have 5 “Ordinary Levels” including Mathematics/Accounts and English Language.

A Diploma in Accounting.

Knowledge of Pastel Evolution will be an added advantage.

Have at least 1 year post graduate experience in an accounting environment.

Other

How to Apply

Applications in applicant’s own handwriting clearly marked “Senior Cashier” supported by certified copies of academic, professional and detailed C.Vs should be submitted to the undersigned on or before the 5th of June 2024 or alternatively through the post. Please note that candidates who have already applied for this position in response to our previous advertisement need not submit another application, as their candidacy will be considered based on their initial submission.

The Chief Executive Officer