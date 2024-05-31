Senior Cashier (Grade 5) – Fixed Term Contract (Bulawayo)
Job Description
The Senior Cashier is responsible for receiving and recording cash from clients, banking Council cash, maintaining debtors records, preparing daily revenue summaries, posting payments, and reconciling inter accounts receipts and payments every month.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Receives and receipts cash from clients.
- Banks Council cash.
- Maintains debtors records.
- Prepares daily revenue summaries.
- Posts payments.
- Reconciles inter accounts receipts and payments every month.
Qualifications and Experience
- Should have 5 “Ordinary Levels” including Mathematics/Accounts and English Language.
- A Diploma in Accounting.
- Knowledge of Pastel Evolution will be an added advantage.
- Have at least 1 year post graduate experience in an accounting environment.
Other
How to Apply
Applications in applicant’s own handwriting clearly marked “Senior Cashier” supported by certified copies of academic, professional and detailed C.Vs should be submitted to the undersigned on or before the 5th of June 2024 or alternatively through the post. Please note that candidates who have already applied for this position in response to our previous advertisement need not submit another application, as their candidacy will be considered based on their initial submission.
The Chief Executive Officer
Umguza Rural District Council
56 Jason Moyo, Btwn 4th & 5th Avenues
P. O Box 749
BULAWAYOGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Umguza Rural District Council
The Umguza Rural District Council was established through an Act of Parliament Rural District Council (Chapter 29:13) and is regulated through the same Act, as a Local Authority.
Umguza Rural District Council is found in the southern part of Zimbabwe. It is one of the seven administrative districts in Matebeleland North province. It also forms part of the sixty one Rural district councils in Zimbabwe. It is located in the South West of the country, and is surrounded by a number of tourist attractions. Its area surrounds the City of Bulawayo. It is bounded by Matopo and Umzingwane Districts in the South East, Bulilima and Tsholotsho in the west, Kusile and Bubi in the North.