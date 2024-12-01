Pindula|Search Pindula
City of Bulawayo

Senior Clerical Assistant (Administration) – Grade 5

City of Bulawayo
Nov. 29, 2024
Job Description

CHAMBER SECRETARY’S DEPARMENT

The above vacancy has arisen within the City of Bulawayo.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Compiles all staff returns.
  • Captures requisitions.
  • Verifies overtime sheets for correctness.
  • Manages leave and injury on duty registers.
  • Prepares Payment Vouchers.
  • Compiles vehicle time sheets for the department.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A Certificate in Business Management or equivalent.
  • At least 5 ‘O’ Level subjects including English language and Maths/Accounts.
  • At least 2 years experience in a similar work experience.

Other

How to Apply

Applications in envelopes clearly marked “Senior Clerical Assistant (Administration)” should be sent along with a comprehensive Curriculum Vitae and copies of Identity Card and relevant academic/professional certificates supported by three (3) professional traceable referees.

Applications to be posted to:

The Acting Human Capital Director

City of Bulawayo

P.O Box 558

BULAWAYO

Or dropped at

Ground Floor,

Municipal Buildings (Tower Block)

L Takawira Mugabe & R G Mugabe

BULAWAYO

Deadline: 29 Novemebr 2024

City of Bulawayo

Bulawayo, the heart of a tremendous wide sweep of the western parts of Zimbabwe, is the second largest city in Zimbabwe with a population of about 1, 5 million fully integrated people of different races, tribal groupings and cultural backgrounds.

The City of Bulawayo is located on an area selected by the last of the local Matebele Kings, for his personal Kraal. Government House now stands on the actual site.

This is the first capital established by king Lobengula in 1870 when he emerged as successor to king Mzilikazi his father and founder of the Ndebele state. Initially named "Gibixhegu" the capital was later named "ko Bulawayo" and the king lived here until 1881.

