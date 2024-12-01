Senior Clerical Assistant (Administration) – Grade 5
Job Description
CHAMBER SECRETARY’S DEPARMENT
The above vacancy has arisen within the City of Bulawayo.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Compiles all staff returns.
- Captures requisitions.
- Verifies overtime sheets for correctness.
- Manages leave and injury on duty registers.
- Prepares Payment Vouchers.
- Compiles vehicle time sheets for the department.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Certificate in Business Management or equivalent.
- At least 5 ‘O’ Level subjects including English language and Maths/Accounts.
- At least 2 years experience in a similar work experience.
Other
How to Apply
Applications in envelopes clearly marked “Senior Clerical Assistant (Administration)” should be sent along with a comprehensive Curriculum Vitae and copies of Identity Card and relevant academic/professional certificates supported by three (3) professional traceable referees.
Applications to be posted to:
The Acting Human Capital Director
City of Bulawayo
P.O Box 558
BULAWAYO
Or dropped at
Ground Floor,
Municipal Buildings (Tower Block)
L Takawira Mugabe & R G Mugabe
BULAWAYO
Deadline: 29 Novemebr 2024
