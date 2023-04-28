Senior Corporate Banker

Job Description

To market, service and manage Corporate and Institutional banking solutions in line with Nedbank’s corporate strategy and agreed targets, Corporate finance and advisory services & Relationship management including origination of lending and non-lending business deals, management of exposures within approved limits, deposit mobilisation, transactional banking growth leveraging on digital and non-digital platforms, KYC Management of a portfolio of clients in the large corporate market segments.

Duties and Responsibilities

Corporate finance and advisory services

Seek opportunities to improve business processes and systems by identifying and recommending effective ways to operate and adding value to Nedbank.

Grow the large corporates portfolio cutting across all key economic segments in line with budgets.

Develop the customer value propositions (CVPs) for the target sector and obtaining the requisite sign offs.

Source new business by presenting opportunities to CIB target clients.

Monitor portfolios in line with credit limits by managing client expectations.

Ensure client expectations are met by liaising with operational and administrative teams and monitor/manage outputs as per service level agreements, credit, and corporate strategy.

Support the achievement of the business strategy; objectives and values by reviewing Nedbank and Business Unit Plan and ensuring systems; processes; services and solutions are aligned.

Identify training courses and career progression for self through input and feedback from HOD.

Ensure all personal development plan activities are completed within specified timeframe.

Share knowledge and industry trends with team and stakeholders during formal and informal interaction.

Obtain buy-in for developing new and/or enhanced processes (e.g., operational processes) and/or products that will improve the functioning of Nedbank business by highlighting benefits in support of the implementation of recommendations.

Represent the unit at internal and external meetings as and when assigned by the Bank and deliver presentations and or contributions that exceed Nedbank’s minimum expected standards.

Ensure portfolio reports required by various stakeholders are submitted on time and meeting the required quality levels.

Mentoring and managing the Customer Service consultant assigned to the portfolio including setting targets and reviewing performance and agreed intervals.

Actively participating in weekly Sales and Weekly catch-up meetings for the bank and unit.

Building and maintaining effective cross-functional relationships with internal and external stakeholders.

Contribute to a culture conducive to the achievement of transformation goals by participating in Nedbank Culture building initiatives.

Participate and support corporate responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Banking and Finance, Accounting or Business Studies.

MBA will be an added advantage.

Minimum Experience Level:

At least 8 years Banking Experience in Corporate and Institutional Banking / Wholesale Banking, of which 3 must be in a senior managerial position.

Minimum 4 years’ experience in sales and deal origination related to a corporate client portfolio within a banking / financial services environment.

Advanced computer skills.

Preferred Certifications:

IOBZ/ ACCA/ CIMA/ CA.

Corporate Governance Certifications.

Technical / Professional Knowledge:

Cluster Specific Operational Knowledge.

Communication & Presentation skills.

Risk management process and frameworks.

Principles of project management.

Relevant regulatory knowledge.

Sector knowledge and specialisation.

Behavioural Competencies:

Customer Focus.

Becoming a Business Advisor.

Building Trusting Relationships.

Leveraging a Winning Sales Strategy.

Sales Disposition.

Qualifying Sales.

Other

