Senior Corporate Banker

Job Description
To market, service and manage Corporate and Institutional banking solutions in line with Nedbank’s corporate strategy and agreed targets, Corporate finance and advisory services & Relationship management including origination of lending and non-lending business deals, management of exposures within approved limits, deposit mobilisation, transactional banking growth leveraging on digital and non-digital platforms, KYC Management of a portfolio of clients in the large corporate market segments.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Corporate finance and advisory services
- Seek opportunities to improve business processes and systems by identifying and recommending effective ways to operate and adding value to Nedbank.
- Grow the large corporates portfolio cutting across all key economic segments in line with budgets.
- Develop the customer value propositions (CVPs) for the target sector and obtaining the requisite sign offs.
- Source new business by presenting opportunities to CIB target clients.
- Monitor portfolios in line with credit limits by managing client expectations.
- Ensure client expectations are met by liaising with operational and administrative teams and monitor/manage outputs as per service level agreements, credit, and corporate strategy.
- Support the achievement of the business strategy; objectives and values by reviewing Nedbank and Business Unit Plan and ensuring systems; processes; services and solutions are aligned.
- Identify training courses and career progression for self through input and feedback from HOD.
- Ensure all personal development plan activities are completed within specified timeframe.
- Share knowledge and industry trends with team and stakeholders during formal and informal interaction.
- Obtain buy-in for developing new and/or enhanced processes (e.g., operational processes) and/or products that will improve the functioning of Nedbank business by highlighting benefits in support of the implementation of recommendations.
- Represent the unit at internal and external meetings as and when assigned by the Bank and deliver presentations and or contributions that exceed Nedbank’s minimum expected standards.
- Ensure portfolio reports required by various stakeholders are submitted on time and meeting the required quality levels.
- Mentoring and managing the Customer Service consultant assigned to the portfolio including setting targets and reviewing performance and agreed intervals.
- Actively participating in weekly Sales and Weekly catch-up meetings for the bank and unit.
- Building and maintaining effective cross-functional relationships with internal and external stakeholders.
- Contribute to a culture conducive to the achievement of transformation goals by participating in Nedbank Culture building initiatives.
- Participate and support corporate responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in Banking and Finance, Accounting or Business Studies.
- MBA will be an added advantage.
Minimum Experience Level:
- At least 8 years Banking Experience in Corporate and Institutional Banking / Wholesale Banking, of which 3 must be in a senior managerial position.
- Minimum 4 years’ experience in sales and deal origination related to a corporate client portfolio within a banking / financial services environment.
- Advanced computer skills.
Preferred Certifications:
- IOBZ/ ACCA/ CIMA/ CA.
- Corporate Governance Certifications.
Technical / Professional Knowledge:
- Cluster Specific Operational Knowledge.
- Communication & Presentation skills.
- Risk management process and frameworks.
- Principles of project management.
- Relevant regulatory knowledge.
- Sector knowledge and specialisation.
Behavioural Competencies:
- Customer Focus.
- Becoming a Business Advisor.
- Building Trusting Relationships.
- Leveraging a Winning Sales Strategy.
- Sales Disposition.
- Qualifying Sales.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://jobs.nedbank.co.za/job/Harare-Senior-Corporate-Banker/927713101/
Please contact the Nedbank Recruiting Team on: +27 860 555 566
Deadline: 28 April 2023