Senior Credit Analyst (Harare)

Job Description

An exciting opportunity has arisen for a Senior Credit Analyst within our Credit Department. Qualified and experienced candidate are encouraged to apply.

Duties and Responsibilities

Reviews Loan applications and recommends to relevant approving authority.

Tracks and monitors loan portfolio performance.

Prepares weekly, monthly, annual departmental reports as required.

Trains departmental staff on credit related issues.

Compiles Minutes for Management Credit Committee.

Coordinates Credit Analysts’ work.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Banking & Finance or business related degree.

Clean Driver's licence is a Prerequisite.

Minimum of Two years experience in a microfinance or financial institution under the CREDIT Department at a senior level.

Other

How to Apply

All applications addressed to hr@empowerbank.co.zw, clearly stating the position being applied for under the subject matter. All copies of qualifications must accompany all applications.

Deadline: 07 July 2023