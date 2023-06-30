Senior Credit Analyst (Harare)
EmpowerBank Limited
Job Description
An exciting opportunity has arisen for a Senior Credit Analyst within our Credit Department. Qualified and experienced candidate are encouraged to apply.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Reviews Loan applications and recommends to relevant approving authority.
- Tracks and monitors loan portfolio performance.
- Prepares weekly, monthly, annual departmental reports as required.
- Trains departmental staff on credit related issues.
- Compiles Minutes for Management Credit Committee.
- Coordinates Credit Analysts’ work.
Qualifications and Experience
- A degree in Banking & Finance or business related degree.
- Clean Driver's licence is a Prerequisite.
- Minimum of Two years experience in a microfinance or financial institution under the CREDIT Department at a senior level.
Other
How to Apply
All applications addressed to hr@empowerbank.co.zw, clearly stating the position being applied for under the subject matter. All copies of qualifications must accompany all applications.
Deadline: 07 July 2023
EmpowerBank Limited
EmpowerBank is a registered deposit taking Micro Bank in terms of the Microfinance Act [Chapter 24:29] and is regulated by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe. The organisation was formed with the purpose of providing social and financial solutions to the financially excluded population with greater focus on the youth.
