Senior Cyber Security Engineer (Harare)

Job Description
An exciting career opportunity has arisen for the role of Senior Cyber Security Engineer within the Group IT division of CBZ Holdings. If you want to join a team of energetic and passionate professionals, this is your opportunity.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Ensure the protection of corporate information assets through the implementation of technical organizational security standards and policies.
- Ensure security requirements are adequately addressed throughout the development and acquisition lifecycles for all assets (Secure-By-Design).
- Develop, manage and enforce cloud security controls.
- Implement and maintain controls necessary to protect software and applications in accordance with security requirements, including encryption controls, SSL, PKI, Certificates.
- Conduct applications design reviews and security testing.
- Work with major service providers to resolve security issues identified with their managed systems and infrastructure in line with the company’s incident response requirements.
- Implement and administer Security User Training programs.
- Perform system administration of security systems and ensure software licenses are valid.
- Resolve identified Windows vulnerabilities and malware.
- Implement a robust Identity Access Management system ensuring the management and review of identity access.
- Develop, manage and enforce data leakage prevention controls.
- Review configurations and changes for software, web-services, applications networks, hardware, systems, and mobile devices.
- Ensure that all solutions set up for security and monitoring can effectively monitor and report upon security events happening within the environment.
- Implement adequate Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) and respond to related alerts.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s Degree in Information Systems, Computer Science, Information Technology or equivalent from a recognised university.
- Industry recognized cloud security qualifications such as CCSP, CCSK, CCAK, CySA+
- Industry recognized security qualifications, such as: CISSP, CISM, CISA, CRISC, CGEIT, CCISO and Microsoft Cloud security certifications.
- 5 Years’ experience in IT security, security architecture, security operations, threat/ vulnerability management, cloud security, application security, data privacy and protection.
- Good analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Experience of operating within the NIST , ISO27001 security frameworks.
- Knowledge of security principles and practices and the threat landscape.
- Familiar with information security frameworks, such as CIS Top 20, OWASP, ISO27001:2013, COBIT or other similar frameworks.
- Knowledge of security and auditing in relation to technology platforms such as Microsoft Active Directory, UNIX/Linux, Network Security, Databases.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3639754092/
Deadline: 26 June 2023
CBZ Bank Limited
CBZ Bank Limited, also CBZ Bank, is a commercial bank in Zimbabwe. It is one of the financial services institutions licensed by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, the central bank and national banking regulator.
