Senior Data Governance and Resilience Architect (Harare)

An exciting career opportunity has arisen for the role of Senior Data Governance and Resilience Architect within the Group IT division of CBZ Holdings. If you want to join a team of energetic and passionate professionals, this is your opportunity.

Establish a governance framework to manage data use in compliance with the Cybersecurity, Data Protection Bill, GDPR, Business Continuity and other applicable regulations.

Develop templates for data collection and perform data mapping, and vendor management reviews.

Develop data governance processes, procedures and compliance.

Design data protection, security, availability compliance tests, document expected outcomes, and share knowledge and insights with stakeholders.

Assist in developing, implementing, and maintaining a staff training program on data governance, and monitor compliance.

Review and negotiate privacy, availability, and security terms in contracts with service providers.

Develop the Privacy Incident and Data Breach Management program.

Provide data governance guidance during project implementation.

Advise on data governance impact assessments and develop strategies and initiatives to ensure effective stakeholder engagements.

Coordinate and perform internal data governance audits.

Maintain records of all data assets and exports and maintain a data privacy, availability, and security incident management plan.

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Systems, Computer Science, Information Technology or equivalent from a recognised university.

Industry recognized Data Governance and Resilience qualifications such as Certified Data Protection Officer (CDPO) Lead Manager CRISC, CISA, ISO22301 – Certified Business Continuity Management Lead Implementer, Certified ISO27001 Lead Implementer - Information Security Systems Management, ISO27701 Data Privacy.

5 Years’ experience in IT Data Governance, Security, IT resilience, Data Privacy and Protection.

Experience of operating within ISO27001, ISO22301, ISO27701 standards environments.

Good understanding of Data Governance, Disaster Recovery and Risk management.

Knowledge of data governance principles, practices and the threat landscape.

Familiarity with data governance frameworks such as ISO27001, ISO22301, ISO27701.

Good analytical and problem-solving skills.

Sound stakeholder engagement skill.

To Apply Use Link: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3639746681/

Deadline: 26 June 2023

