Senior Electrical Artisan (Chiredzi)
Green Fuel
Job Description
To support the Electrical and Instrumentation department through performing duties as required.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Maintenance and trouble shooting.
- Supervise staff.
- Perform Standby duties.
- Maintenance of plant drawings.
- Fault finding and maintenance of MV drawings.
- Synchronising and disconnection of powerhouse alternators.
- Construction work such as installing cable racks,installing of switch gear etc.
- Switching of HT distribution system.
- Experience in HT cable jointing and termination.
Qualifications and Experience
- Class one trade test in Electrical.
- Minimum of 10 years post trade experience in Heavy Engineering Environment.
- Experience in Reticulation.
- Plant maintenance up to 525 Volts Systems.
- Excessive experience in PLCs ,Drives and Soft Starters.
- Sound knowledge of Transformers.
- Power and Steam Generation.
Other
How to Apply
Send CV and proof of qualifications to: faith.muchatukwa@greenfuel.co.zw
Deadline: 08 September 2023
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Green Fuel
Browse Jobs
Green Fuel offers environmentally friendly and sustainable renewable vehicle fuel and electricity that reduces greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality. The Green Fuel Ethanol Project was awarded National Project Status by the Government of Zimbabwe due to the significant benefits it will bring to the country.
Green Fuel's estates are located in Chipinge, Zimbabwe. The Chisumbanje Estate – 40,000 hectares· The Middle Sabi Estate – 10,000 hectares.
Related Jobs
Croco Motors
Service Advisor (Mutare)
Deadline:
Norton Town Council
Town Planner
Deadline:
Rural Electrification Agency (REA)
Auto Technician
Deadline:
Rural Electrification Agency (REA)
Senior Engineer (Harare)
Deadline:
Rural Electrification Agency (REA)
Engineers: Planning and Technology x2 (Head Office)
Deadline: