Senior Engineer: Electrical & Electronic (Harare)

Job Description

The Zimbabwe Centre for High Performance Computing (ZCHPC) was created through Statutory Instrument 168 of 2019, the Manpower Planning and Development (Zimbabwe Centre for High Performance Computing), Regulations, 2019.

Duties and Responsibilities

Supervising and training high performance computing engineers.

Designing, building and improving electrical and electronic products and systems.

Designing, installing, servicing and maintaining industrial-scale cooling, power supply and uninterruptible power supply systems.

Evaluating systems’ safety, reliability and performance.

Researching on industrial processes, and analysing data and trends to create new products.

Establishing industrial processes according to global electrical and electronic engineering codes and standards.

Managing Electrical and Electronic Engineering projects and delivering them on time.

Developing, installing and updating firmware and software for high performance computing.

Performing quality and performance analysis on new electrical and electronic systems.

Showing initiative and keeping up with advances in the industry.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Electrical Power Engineering, Electronic Engineering, Computer Hardware Engineering or equivalent.

A relevant Master’s degree a must.

Demonstrable knowledge and skills in building high performance computers or installing data centre systems.

Deep knowledge of green energy generation systems.

Understanding of computer networks and physical firewalls.

Ability to work both independently and as part of a team.

Other

How to Apply

Application letters, certified copies of certificates and CVs giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience and names of at least three referees should be sent to the address below, clearly indicating the vacancy applied for.

The Director