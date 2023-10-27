Senior Engineer Electricity (Harare)

Job Description

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) is a statutory body mandated to ensure the provision of a level playing field for safe, reliable and sustainable energy supply through effective regulation. ZERA seeks the services of a highly competent, professional and results oriented individual who is able to take the organisation to a higher level in the following role:

Duties and Responsibilities

Reporting directly to the Technical Services Director, the isey job functions for this position will be to:

Develop appropriate codes and regulations for safety, reliability and access, and carry out reviews when necessary.

Monitor compliance and review assessments of adherence to sector regulations, codes and standards.

Assess generation license applications and make recommendations to the Technical Director.

Review Power Purchase Agreements and assist in power pricing.

Investigate electrical accidents and develop measures to minimize the same.

Assist in the development of sector policy for clean energy.

Evaluate sector capacity expansion plans of players in the industry.

Develop promotional material/articles for industry safety, renewable energy and energy efficiency to raise public awareness.

Conduct workshops to promote industry safety, renewable energy, energy efciency and new sector technologies.

Develop/review appropriate initiatives/technologies, regulations, codes, technologies and standards to promote Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in BSc or B-Tech Electrical Engineering or equivalent.

Proven technical experience in an electricity generation, transmission or distribution.

Excellent knowledge of electricity sector, statutory provisions and ability to assess their impact.

Good knowledge of Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency technologies.

Broad understanding of the electricity supply chain.

Good appreciation of modern relevant technologies and practices.

Other

How to Apply

Prospective candidates for this position should email their CVs to: vacancies@zera.co.zw

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.