Senior Engineer (Harare)

Job Description

Duties and Responsibilities

Prepare projects documents and tendering.

Participate in adjudication of tenders.

Prepares documents for projects handover to contractors.

Monitors Construction methods at sites, the performance of working teams and makes. recommendations for improvements.

Ensures contractors adhere to safe working practices.

Makes way leave application to the Ministry.

Clarifies design specification queries from contractors.

Identifies materials to be used in projects.

Ensures optimal use of resources by setting performance standards for operations.

Ensures compliance to design specification.

Assist in the allocation of materials so as to meet targets.

Qualifications and Experience

A Degree in Electrical Engineering or equivalent.

At least 3 years relevant post graduate experience.

Membership of a professional institution.

Knowledge of project management.

Class 4 Drivers License.

Knowledge of electrical distribution systems.

Knowledge and appreciation of renewable energy projects a distinct advantage.

Knowledge of SAP is an added advantage.

Other

Chief Human Resource Officer