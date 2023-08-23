Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Senior Engineer (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Prepare projects documents and tendering.
- Participate in adjudication of tenders.
- Prepares documents for projects handover to contractors.
- Monitors Construction methods at sites, the performance of working teams and makes. recommendations for improvements.
- Ensures contractors adhere to safe working practices.
- Makes way leave application to the Ministry.
- Clarifies design specification queries from contractors.
- Identifies materials to be used in projects.
- Ensures optimal use of resources by setting performance standards for operations.
- Ensures compliance to design specification.
- Assist in the allocation of materials so as to meet targets.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Degree in Electrical Engineering or equivalent.
- At least 3 years relevant post graduate experience.
- Membership of a professional institution.
- Knowledge of project management.
- Class 4 Drivers License.
- Knowledge of electrical distribution systems.
- Knowledge and appreciation of renewable energy projects a distinct advantage.
- Knowledge of SAP is an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Applications should be sent to:
Chief Human Resource Officer
Rural Electrification Fund
P Bag 250A
Harare
Or email to: reahr@rea.co.zw
NB: The Rural Electrification Fund is an equal opportunity employer. All aspiring candidates are therefore encouraged to apply.
Deadline: 01 September 2023
Rural Electrification Agency (REA)
The Rural Electrification Fund (REF) is a statutory body governed by the Rural Electrification Fund Act (Chapter 13:20). Its background is that Post-independence Zimbabwean Government gave high priority to rural infrastructure development programmes, which included the rural electrification programme.
Website: https://rea.co.zw/
Address: Megawatt House; 44 Samora Machel Ave Harare
P.O Bag 250a Harare
Tel : All Departments: +263 -242 -708110 | 764570 | 791725-30
Cell: +263 772 134 806-9
Fax: +263-242 – 707667
Email: info@rea.co.zw