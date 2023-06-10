Senior Executive Assistant

Job Description

Applications are invited from highly competent and qualified persons to fill the above mentioned position which has arisen in the Office of the Auditor-General.

Provide high level support to the Director in performing administrative and cleric functions, to enhance professionalism and increase productivity.

Reporting to: Director of Audit.

Duties and Responsibilities

Administrative Supper:

Schedule meetings for the Director

File documents and correspondence in appropriate files and keep them safely for future use and easy retrieval.

Organise and store paperwork, documents and computer-based information that may be relevant for the operation.

Responsible for the meeting and travel schedules/ calendar of the Director

Customer Service:

Schedule/ maintain, and follow-up on appointments and communicate any changes made.

Assist in ensuring that demanding workload is appropriately prioritized, and all deadlines are met.

Attend to visitors/ calls and direct them to the rightful officers they may need to meet.

Set up and manage agreed communication systems and protocols to ensure consistent standards in all communications from the supervisors and visitors.

Qualifications and Experience

Higher National Diploma in secretarial studies or relevant qualification.

3 years' relevant experience.

35 years and below.

Attributes & skills:

Good communication skills.

A high level of integrity.

Organisation skills.

Time management.

Team player.

Computer literate.

Other

How to Apply

If you qualified and interested, please submit your application with a detailed Curriculum Vitae to: auditofficehr@gmail.com

OR hand deliver to No. 48 Burroughs House, Corner George Situntlika and Simon uzenda Street (4th Street).

Deadline: 16 June 2023