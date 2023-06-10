Senior Executive Assistant

Job Description
Applications are invited from highly competent and qualified persons to fill the above mentioned position which has arisen in the Office of the Auditor-General.
Provide high level support to the Director in performing administrative and cleric functions, to enhance professionalism and increase productivity.
Reporting to: Director of Audit.
Duties and Responsibilities
Administrative Supper:
- Schedule meetings for the Director
- File documents and correspondence in appropriate files and keep them safely for future use and easy retrieval.
- Organise and store paperwork, documents and computer-based information that may be relevant for the operation.
- Responsible for the meeting and travel schedules/ calendar of the Director
Customer Service:
- Schedule/ maintain, and follow-up on appointments and communicate any changes made.
- Assist in ensuring that demanding workload is appropriately prioritized, and all deadlines are met.
- Attend to visitors/ calls and direct them to the rightful officers they may need to meet.
- Set up and manage agreed communication systems and protocols to ensure consistent standards in all communications from the supervisors and visitors.
Qualifications and Experience
- Higher National Diploma in secretarial studies or relevant qualification.
- 3 years' relevant experience.
- 35 years and below.
Attributes & skills:
- Good communication skills.
- A high level of integrity.
- Organisation skills.
- Time management.
- Team player.
- Computer literate.
Other
How to Apply
If you qualified and interested, please submit your application with a detailed Curriculum Vitae to: auditofficehr@gmail.com
OR hand deliver to No. 48 Burroughs House, Corner George Situntlika and Simon uzenda Street (4th Street).
Deadline: 16 June 2023