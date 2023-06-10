Pindula|
Office Of The Auditor General Zimbabwe (OAG)

Senior Executive Assistant

Office Of The Auditor General Zimbabwe (OAG)
Jun. 16, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from highly competent and qualified persons to fill the above mentioned position which has arisen in the Office of the Auditor-General. 

Provide high level support to the Director in performing administrative and cleric functions, to enhance professionalism and increase productivity.

Reporting to: Director of Audit.

Duties and Responsibilities

Administrative Supper:

  • Schedule meetings for the Director
  • File documents and correspondence in appropriate files and keep them safely for future use and easy retrieval.
  • Organise and store paperwork, documents and computer-based information that may be relevant for the operation.
  • Responsible for the meeting and travel schedules/ calendar of the Director 

Customer Service:

  • Schedule/ maintain, and follow-up on appointments and communicate any changes made.
  • Assist in ensuring that demanding workload is appropriately prioritized, and all deadlines are met.
  • Attend to visitors/  calls and direct them to the rightful officers they may need to meet.
  • Set up and manage agreed communication systems and protocols to ensure consistent standards in all communications from the supervisors and visitors.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Higher National Diploma in secretarial studies or relevant qualification.
  • 3 years' relevant experience.
  • 35 years and below. 

Attributes & skills:

  • Good communication skills.
  • A high level of integrity.
  • Organisation skills.
  • Time management.
  • Team player.
  • Computer literate.

Other

How to Apply

If you qualified and interested, please submit your application with a detailed Curriculum Vitae to: auditofficehr@gmail.com

OR hand deliver to No. 48 Burroughs House, Corner George Situntlika and Simon uzenda Street (4th Street)

Deadline: 16 June 2023

Office Of The Auditor General Zimbabwe (OAG)

Office Of The Auditor General (OAG). This is the Supreme Audit Institution (SAI) of Zimbabwe whose vision is to be the centre of excellence in the provision of auditing services. The SAI or OAG is manned by a vibrant workforce whose core values are commitment, respect, empathy, accountability, teamwork and integrity. The SAI aspires to be relevant by keeping abreast with current global trends in finance, auditing and other relevant disciplines. It also sustains this relevance by producing informative and timely reports with practical recommendations.

The SAI of Zimbabwe also demonstrates accountability and transparency by having its financial statements audited by an external auditing firm of chartered accountants. Thus, the SAI also walks the talk.

Address: 5th Floor, Burroughs House, Cnr Fourth Street / G. Silundika Avenue, Harare, Zimbabwe

P.O. Box CY 143

Causeway, Harare

Phones: +263 242 793611/3-4; +263 242 762817/8/20-23

Website: https://www.auditorgeneral.gov.zw/

Email: oag@auditgen.gov.zw

