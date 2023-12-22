Senior Finance Manager (Harare)
Job Description
Background
Zim-TTECH is seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants to be considered for the position of Senior Finance Manager. Zim-TTECH is a registered Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO 125/23). Its activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases.
Reporting to the Finance and Operations Director, the position is responsible for all aspects of financial management within Zim-TTECH and working collaboratively to ensure internal policies and procedures as well as donor regulations are adhered to. This is a senior level position in finance and will support the functional areas including sub awards management, budget preparation and monitoring, coordinating institutional financial reporting, provide technical and administrative leadership in the areas of financial and grants management.
Duties and Responsibilities
Budgeting Process:
- Lead in the preparation of the program budgets and budget modifications.
- Provide oversight and quality assurance for timeliness and accuracy of budgets, projections prepared by the finance team as well as budget vs actual (BVA) analysis.
Financial Management, Reporting and Monitoring:
- Coordinate financial operations, including overall financial management, reporting, and monitoring to ensure the fiscal well-being of the organization.
- Prepare financial dashboards and pipeline reports for the organization.
- Ensure timeliness, accuracy and completeness of transactions posted in the accounting system.
- Review and sign off monthly General Ledger reconciliations for the institution.
- Ensure Zim-TTECH achieves the objectives of the selected projects by efficiently managing sub-awards partners. i.e. review sub-grantee financial monitoring reports, provide technical assistance to sub grantees on financial accounting and reporting to ensure compliance with USG rules and regulations.
- Supervise the finance team for the assigned projects and provide guidance and support to ensure compliance with USG rules and regulations.
- Support the Project Director on integrated management of all project finances and ensuring effective use of financial resources to achieve project objectives in compliance with Zim-TTECH Policies and Procedures.
- Oversee the financial management system ensuring consistency with sound accounting principles, funding agency requirements, and internal control procedures.
- Support the Finance and Operations Director on the preparation of financial and management reports to the Board of Trustees, the Executive, and the Funders.
- Coordinate the auditing process.
- Ensure adherence to internal financial procedures and controls.
- Coordinate the statutory payments for the organization i.e ZIMRA, NSSA.
- Perform any other duties as assigned by the supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Accountancy and Postgraduate qualification such as MSc in Accounting/Finance, MBA.
- Member of good standing with relevant accounting bodies i.e., CIMA /ACCA / CA (Z)
- At least 5 years of working experience in finance and operations, of which the most recent three years must have been at manager level or above.
- Experience in a similar position that integrates excellence in accounting with overall administrative leadership in the areas of finance
- Excellent analytical, planning, organizational leadership, problem-solving, and interpersonal communication skills (verbal and written).
- Excellent computer skills and applications including MS Office; PowerPoint, Excel, accounting software packages, and OneDrive or other file-sharing applications.
- Excellence in working with medium to large organizations with multiple funding streams.
- Familiarity with managing programs that are donor-funded (especially with those that are USG funded).
- Extensive financial and operations experience working with non-governmental organizations.
- Familiarity with USG finance, operations and administration regulations, policies, and practices
Other
How to Apply
Commitment to Diversity
Zim-TTECH recognizes that disparities in health around the globe stem from inequity. Therefore, the organization encourages and supports the multiple identities of staff including, but not limited to, socio-economic status, age, race, ethnicity, language, nationality, sex, gender identity and expression, culture, spiritual practice, geography, mental and physical disability. Zim-TTECH strives to become a local, national, and international leader in developing and maintaining increased representation and recognition of each of these dimensions of diversity among its staff.
Interested candidates should submit their application letter, detailed Curriculum Vitae, and certified copies of certificates clearly indicating position applied for to: seniorfm@zimttech.org.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 03 January 2024
Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)
Zim-TTECH is a locally registered health trust established by experienced and passionate public health professionals who have a demonstrated track record in improving clinical services and revitalizing health systems. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases. Zim-TTECH is funded by PEPFAR through the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in Strengthening Epidemiology and Strategic Information in 44 districts in Zimbabwe. Zim-TTECH also implements HIV & TB treatment and care services in support of the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) under the Zim-PAAC consortium (Zimbabwe Partnership to Accelerate AIDS Control). Additionally, the Zim-PAAC DREAMS consortium comprising of three local partners implements DREAMS activities in four districts in Matabeleland North Province (Bubi, Nkayi, Tsholotsho and Lupane). The contract of employment is for five (5) months from May 2023 to the 29th of September 2023.
Address: 10 Natal Road Belgravia, Harare, Zimbabwe
Website: www.imttech.org