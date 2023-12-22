Senior Finance Manager (Harare)

Job Description

Background

Zim-TTECH is seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants to be considered for the position of Senior Finance Manager. Zim-TTECH is a registered Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO 125/23). Its activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases.

Reporting to the Finance and Operations Director, the position is responsible for all aspects of financial management within Zim-TTECH and working collaboratively to ensure internal policies and procedures as well as donor regulations are adhered to. This is a senior level position in finance and will support the functional areas including sub awards management, budget preparation and monitoring, coordinating institutional financial reporting, provide technical and administrative leadership in the areas of financial and grants management.