Senior Finance Officer (Harare)

Collate, analyze, and prepare information required for the production of accurate and timely internal financial information.

Work with funding managers to ensure the terms and conditions of funding awards are understood and complied with and provide financial information to support monitoring and reporting of funding awards.

Assist with the development and delivery of accurate monthly management and project accounts budgets.

Support in preparation of financial information and reports for the Finance Committee.

Compliance:

Keenly verify expenditures and payments to vendors based on approved procurement plans and processes, purchase requisitions and purchase orders.

Keenly analyse advances to staff, offices, and other receivables by month of origin; and make timely adjustments in the Advance Registers as per the finance system’s generated listings and advance register in place.

Ensure donor and Government compliance aspects are met in financial recording and reporting.

Responsible for proper archiving of financial documents

Ensure that NAZ financial management and controls in relation to the project are in place are being followed by the team.

Ensure/Enforce compliance with different grants/donor financial accountability and reporting requirements.

Ensure staffs comply with financial guidelines and approval levels.

Note: The role of Senior Finance Officer cannot be limited to the specific duties and tasks detailed herein and may be adjusted in accordance with the needs and operational circumstances of the organization. The success of the NAZ’s mission is the highest priority and all issues which arise must be addressed accordingly. Therefore, the Senior Finance Officer will be required to manage all unforeseen issues and circumstances and remain flexible to perform other duties, as and when required.

Qualifications and Experience

BAcc /BCom/BTech degree in Accounting, Finance and Business Administration or its recognized equivalent, coupled with at least 2 years post qualification relevant experience at a senior level.

Graduate of ACCA, CIMA, ICSA, SAA, IAC or any other relevant professional qualification with 1-3 years post qualification will be relevant.

Experience:

Minimum of 2 years’ previous experience in an NGO in a similar position.

Familiarity with U.S. Government grants and other donor funded programs.

Knowledge or experience of donor guidelines is indispensable.

Experience in security management.

A proactive, flexible, and collaborative attitude.

Other

How to Apply

Click here to apply

NB: Kindly use this smart recruiters platform link to fill in your application and attach any relevant supporting documents. Applications submitted after the deadline will not be considered.

Deadline: 19 January 2024