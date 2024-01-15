Senior Finance Officer (Harare)
Job Description
The senior finance officer will be responsible for managing the overall finance operations with a focus on budget tracking, expenditure monitoring, reporting and cash flow management, in consultation with the Finance Manager. Accountant will also be responsible for providing financial aspects of project portfolios, implementing and monitoring of the financial aspects of assigned projects, managing financial risks and opportunities, and providing appraisal and analysis of the necessary financial aspects of proposals and reports for donors.
Duties and Responsibilities
Financial Systems and Procedures:
- Manage and maintain the NAZ’s tailored SAGA Financial System ensuring that all information is accurate and up to date.
- Monitor and review the organization's financial systems and procedures, implementing improvements in agreement with the Finance /HR Manager and Executive Director to ensure that the organization has robust financial management and audit systems.
- Manage the project funds at the sub and national office including processing payments via petty cash and submission of approved payment requests to the Finance/HR Manager for review.
- Ensure the maintenance of systems for efficient payroll administration including PAYE, pension administration and expenses.
- Interface with HR and Logistics on various elements of financial systems and processes related to the project activities.
- Prepare monthly, quarterly, and annual financial reports and submit to Finance/HR Manager or Executive Director.
- Monitor expenditure, forecast, and report timeously.
- Responsible for sustainable budgets management as per cash flow projection and in compliance with finance and procurement guidelines.
Financial Information and reporting:
- Collate, analyze, and prepare information required for the production of accurate and timely internal financial information.
- Work with funding managers to ensure the terms and conditions of funding awards are understood and complied with and provide financial information to support monitoring and reporting of funding awards.
- Assist with the development and delivery of accurate monthly management and project accounts budgets.
- Support in preparation of financial information and reports for the Finance Committee.
Compliance:
- Keenly verify expenditures and payments to vendors based on approved procurement plans and processes, purchase requisitions and purchase orders.
- Keenly analyse advances to staff, offices, and other receivables by month of origin; and make timely adjustments in the Advance Registers as per the finance system’s generated listings and advance register in place.
- Ensure donor and Government compliance aspects are met in financial recording and reporting.
- Responsible for proper archiving of financial documents
- Ensure that NAZ financial management and controls in relation to the project are in place are being followed by the team.
- Ensure/Enforce compliance with different grants/donor financial accountability and reporting requirements.
- Ensure staffs comply with financial guidelines and approval levels.
Note: The role of Senior Finance Officer cannot be limited to the specific duties and tasks detailed herein and may be adjusted in accordance with the needs and operational circumstances of the organization. The success of the NAZ’s mission is the highest priority and all issues which arise must be addressed accordingly. Therefore, the Senior Finance Officer will be required to manage all unforeseen issues and circumstances and remain flexible to perform other duties, as and when required.
Qualifications and Experience
- BAcc /BCom/BTech degree in Accounting, Finance and Business Administration or its recognized equivalent, coupled with at least 2 years post qualification relevant experience at a senior level.
- Graduate of ACCA, CIMA, ICSA, SAA, IAC or any other relevant professional qualification with 1-3 years post qualification will be relevant.
Experience:
- Minimum of 2 years’ previous experience in an NGO in a similar position.
- Familiarity with U.S. Government grants and other donor funded programs.
- Knowledge or experience of donor guidelines is indispensable.
- Experience in security management.
- A proactive, flexible, and collaborative attitude.
Other
How to Apply
NB: Kindly use this smart recruiters platform link to fill in your application and attach any relevant supporting documents. Applications submitted after the deadline will not be considered.

Deadline: 19 January 2024
Nutrition Action Zimbabwe (NAZ)
Nutrition Action Zimbabwe (NAZ) is a local registered NGO whose vision is a Zimbabwe without malnutrition. It aims at reducing all forms of malnutrition in normal and emergency situations by providing expert interventions in nutrition specific and nutrition sensitive programming.
NAZ has strong technical experience in community-led nutrition interventions, specifically, care groups and approaches to incorporating nutrition into development and livelihoods programs. To foster sustainable and effective interventions, NAZ works closely with national, regional, and international organizations to design and implement evidence-based nutrition programs across Zimbabwe.