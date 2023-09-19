Job Description

As a Geologist you will work individually or as part of the Mine’s multidisciplinary team. You will work in a geological lab. office environment as well as in the field in all types of terrain and weather conditions. Apart from offering a safe, efficient, and effective service to the mine, the incumbent shall also be responsible for ensuring that all legal, statutory, and SHEQ standards and prescriptions are met. Furthermore, the incumbent shall also be responsible for supervising the performance of subordinate Geologists.

Duties and Responsibilities

Plan geology projects i.e., coal extraction and field sampling events

Survey sites and create logs (e.g., borehole) and maps using GIS.

Gather and analyse geological data.

Coordinate geological research programs for the Mine.

Examine the composition of samples and specimens.

Measure and test fossils, rocks, soil, ores, and other material with the proper instruments.

Write reports for the General Manager on geological findings.

Conduct quality control on the suitability of coal materials and types and inspect projects.

Study sites for developments, formations, hazards, and composition

Investigate and evaluate coal resource deposits.

Consult on various geology-related issues like waste management, resource management, coal extraction techniques and more.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree or Diploma in Geology or Geoscience.

Proven experience as a Senior Geologist.

Experience with various geological techniques like mining, boring and numerical modelling.

Familiarity with Mining and environmental regulations.

Good knowledge of the attributes of ores, soil, minerals, and other materials.

Ability to handle and analyse data and 3D modelling software (Micromine or Suparc).

An analytical mind and attentive to detail.

Great communication skills both oral and written.

Organizational and teamwork ability.

